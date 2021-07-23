Rolling Loud Announces 'Show Goes On' After Stage Partially Collapses 1 Day Before Festival
The event organizers assure 'nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow' after a video wall fell on the Audiomack Stage at the Hard Rock Stadium. AceShowbiz - Rolling Loud attendees could have witnessed a harrowing incident. Just one day before the festival is set to begin, part of the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens toppled on Thursday evening, July 22.www.aceshowbiz.com
