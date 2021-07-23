Cancel
Rolling Loud Announces 'Show Goes On' After Stage Partially Collapses 1 Day Before Festival

By Jennie Amelia
AceShowbiz
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe event organizers assure 'nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow' after a video wall fell on the Audiomack Stage at the Hard Rock Stadium. AceShowbiz - Rolling Loud attendees could have witnessed a harrowing incident. Just one day before the festival is set to begin, part of the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens toppled on Thursday evening, July 22.

A Huge Video Wall Collapses At The Rolling Loud Festival, Site Of Tonight’s SmackDown (Video)

As many of you know by now, several matches for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown will be airing live from the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, FL. WWE will be shooting back and forth between Cleveland, Ohio and Miami, FL. According to a report from Local 10 in Miami, a giant video wall collapsed at Hard Rock Stadium prior to the annual hip-hop festival, which begins later tonight.
