Tennessee State

‘Having everybody crammed back in is a little concerning’: Tennessee teachers gear up for reopening schools

By Nickelle Smith
WKRN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The countdown is on for the new school year, which starts in about two weeks for a lot of Middle Tennessee students. “REA, just like everyone is just hoping for a more normal year but we cannot deny the fact that COVID is still out there,” said Rutherford Education Association President Geneva Cook. “The new variant has caused the numbers to have an uptick again so that is concerning.”

www.wkrn.com

