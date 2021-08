On Friday, Ohio native Sean Jones announced his top three schools list which included Pitt, Xavier, and Marquette. Jones is a 6-foot point guard who held offers from a handful of Division I programs before cutting his list to these three schools. According to the 247 Sports Composite, he is a three-star point guard who is ranked as the No. 151 prospect in the nation. Jones recently wrapped up a successful run on the Nike EYBL circuit, finishing first in steals (3.3 per game) and fourth in assists (5.5 per game).