Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Research reveals eight-week gap vaccination is ideal for Pfizer jab antibodies

By Rymsta Ray
gentside.co.uk
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to experts, the new findings support the UK's decision on extending dosing intervals from the initial recommendation of three weeks. An eight-week gap seems to be the sweet spot for tackling the Delta variant. The UK initially extended the dosing gap to 12 weeks at the end of 2020.

www.gentside.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jab#Antibodies#Antibody#Vaccinations#Nhs#Alpha Covid#Oxford University#Newcastle University#Public Health England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Public HealthNature.com

The COVID vaccine makers tell all

A book from the Oxford–AstraZeneca team, and a documentary, go behind the scenes in the race to vaccinate the world. You have full access to this article via your institution. Vaxxers: The Inside Story of the Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine and the Race Against the Virus Sarah Gilbert & Catherine Green...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
Sciencegoodmenproject.com

U.S. Researchers Help Advance Promising Malaria Vaccine

Malaria kills more than 400,000 people each year, most of them children under age 5. That may change soon, thanks to a promising vaccine developed by U.S. and other researchers. Malaria is spread by mosquitos and infects more than 200 million people annually. The new vaccine, called R21, has proven...
CancerMedicalXpress

Researchers identify cell type that regulates liver regeneration with touch

From the time of Aristotle, it has been known that the human liver has the greatest regenerative capacity of any organ in the body, being able to regrow even from a 70% amputation, which has enabled live-donor transplants. Although the liver regenerates fully upon injury, the mechanisms that regulate how to activate or stop the process and when regeneration is terminated, are still unknown. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics (MPI-CBG) in Dresden (Germany), at the Gurdon Institute (Cambridge, UK) and at the University of Cambridge (Biochemistry Department) have now found that a regulatory cell type—mesenchymal cell—can activate or stop liver regeneration. The mesenchymal cells do so by the number of contacts they establish with the regenerating cells (epithelial cells). This study suggests that mistakes in the regeneration process, which can give rise to cancer or chronic liver diseases, are caused by the wrong number of contacts between both populations. The work is described in a paper published in the journal Cell Stem Cell on 2nd August 2021.
Scienceoutbreaknewstoday.com

Malaysia researchers to study Nipah virus immune responses with CEPI funding

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) has partnered with Universiti Malaya (UM), Malaysia, to further research and scientific understanding into the Nipah virus – one of the deadliest pathogens known to infect humans. Under the new partnership, CEPI will provide up to US $188,000 in funding to support UM’s...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Study reveals cellular basis of antigen-specific response to Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine

Researchers in the United States have provided important insights into the antigen-specific cellular response and evolving humoral (antibody) response to messenger RNA- (mRNA) based vaccination against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Using single-cell profiling technologies and machine learning analyses,...
IndustryPosted by
Daily Mail

Third dose of Pfizer's Covid vaccine boosts immunity against the Indian 'Delta' variant and can trigger an 11-fold spike in antibodies, data suggests

A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine could offer strong protection against the Indian 'Delta' variant, data reveals, as a separate study finds protection provided by the vaccine could wane after six months. New data released by the company on Wednesday showed antibody levels increased five-fold among people ages...
Pharmaceuticals104.1 WIKY

Mixed AstraZeneca-Pfizer shot boosts COVID antibody level – study

SEOUL (Reuters) – A mixed vaccination of first AstraZeneca and then a Pfizer COVID-19 shot boosted neutralizing antibody levels by six times compared with two AstraZeneca doses, a study from South Korea showed. The study involved 499 medical workers – 100 receiving mixed doses, 200 taking two doses of the...
IndustryPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is INEFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is ineffective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-shot vaccine were much lower compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings add to the growing body...
Medical & Biotechhealththoroughfare.com

Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Works Best with a Longer Gap Between Doses

Since the Covid vaccination campaigns started worldwide, studies have been made to see how effective different vaccines are against the different SARS-CoV-2 strains. For now, the most aggressive strain is Delta, which originated in India. This strain is highly transmissible, and it is already the dominant strain in several countries, including the U.S. Most Covid-19 vaccines require two doses for a person to be considered fully vaccinates. Pfizer-BioNTech is even considering a third booster shot for people with weaker immune systems. Scientists are trying to determine what the best time gap between the first and second dose is. By identifying the best time gap, the immune system will produce more antibodies to fight against aggressive strains such as Delta.

Comments / 0

Community Policy