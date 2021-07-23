Boeing Needs A Competitor To The A321LR More Than Ever

Those of you who are aviation geeks just amaze me. I mean, you can just glance at a plane and know what it is. Me? I’m lucky if I can recognize a plane’s logo on the tail. But for the sake of, if nothing else, the ability to understand what my husband (the aviation geek) is talking about when he looks up and says, “That’s a Boeing 737” or “There goes an Airbus A319,” I found this, which helps explain the difference between the two: