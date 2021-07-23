Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing Needs A Competitor To The A321LR More Than Ever

By Ben Baldanza
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boeing and Airbus have been the two dominant commercial aircraft makers for decades. The Airbus A320 created real competition for Boeing’s long-serving 737 line, and that competition has made both products better. Boeing kept the lead on wide-body aircraft even as Airbus continued to take share of the narrow-body market. The well-documented troubles of the Boeing 737 MAX created a share gain for Airbus that will take Boeing years to recapture, if that is even possible.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

256K+
Followers
62K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing Aircraft#Airbus A320#Airbus A321#Boeing Needs A Competitor#Xlr#The Gap Boeing#A321lr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Airbus
News Break
Industry
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
United Airlines
Country
China
Related
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Electric Aircraft And The Boeing 787: Hawaiian Airlines On Its Fleet

Hawaiian Airlines has a fleet of 69 aircraft. Comprised of both jet aircraft and turboprops, the carrier is Hawaii’s hometown airline and flies the longest scheduled nonstop domestic route in the world and has a heavy inter-island schedule. On the airline’s second-quarter earnings call this past week, the carrier’s executives were asked about plans for its future fleet. Here is what they had to say on various topics.
Aerospace & DefenseInternational Business Times

Airbus Gets A Much-Needed A330neo Order

Airbus (OTC:EADSY) has navigated the COVID-19 pandemic with much greater ease than top rival Boeing (NYSE:BA) . The European plane maker has consistently delivered dramatically more commercial aircraft than its American counterpart, and its backlog advantage over Boeing has grown. That said, Airbus' wide-body lineup has remained a weak spot:...
Aerospace & Defenseyourmileagemayvary.net

Airbus? Boeing? How To Quickly Tell The Difference

Those of you who are aviation geeks just amaze me. I mean, you can just glance at a plane and know what it is. Me? I’m lucky if I can recognize a plane’s logo on the tail. But for the sake of, if nothing else, the ability to understand what my husband (the aviation geek) is talking about when he looks up and says, “That’s a Boeing 737” or “There goes an Airbus A319,” I found this, which helps explain the difference between the two:
Industrysimpleflying.com

2023: A Pivotal Year For United Airlines

United Airlines is firmly ready to put the crisis behind itself. With over 500 aircraft on order, the carrier is looking to right the ship in terms of gauge, offer an improved customer experience, and unlock the full potential of its hubs. As part of this strategy, dubbed United Next, 2023 is going to be a very pivotal year for the carrier, with over 130 narrowbody aircraft scheduled for delivery.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
UPI News

Electric jet startup announces $1B deal with Brazilian commercial airliner

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Electric jet startup Lilium announced a plan Monday for a $1 billion commercial deal and partnership with Brazilian airline Azul. Under the deal, the German startup making electric jets that take off and land vertically plans to sell 220 jet aircraft for up to $1 billion to Azul, according to a company statement. The 220 jets sold will be part of an exclusive eVTOL (electric vehicle take off and landing) aircraft network in Brazil expected to start in 2025.
Aerospace & Defenseaviationtoday.com

Airbus Targets 2025 for A350 Freighter

Airbus is developing a version of its wide-body A350 aircraft for the commercial air cargo market, according to the half-year results posted by the Toulouse-based manufacturer on July 29. Revenue increased 30 percent in the first half of the year for Airbus, up to €24.6 billion from €18.9 billion during...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Condor ordering seven A330neos and plans to lease nine more

German leisure carrier Condor’s long-haul fleet replacement will include orders for seven Airbus A330-900s directly from the manufacturer. But it will lease the other nine to provide the overall total of 16 aircraft. Condor has not specified the source of the leased jets. Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury confirmed during...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

What Is Happening With Singapore Airlines’ Airbus A380s?

Once the second-largest operator of the Airbus A380, Singapore Airlines’ aircraft haven’t seen much flying recently. After being parked up during the early days of the pandemic, the A380s have been sitting in the desert or at their hub. However, SQ has been flying these aircraft recently and even bringing them back home to Changi. Here’s what’s happening with the superjumbo right now.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Air India Plans To Keep Its Boeing 747 Fleet

The onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year prompted several airlines to prematurely retire their remaining Boeing 747s. However, this has not been the case everywhere. Indeed, Air India is set to retain its last four jumbos for the time being. This comes after a recent statement from the country’s Minister of State for Civil Aviation regarding the 747s.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Boeing X-32 versus Lockheed Martin X-35: Battle of the X-Planes

The Joint Strike Fighter has been described as the largest single defense program in history, with a potential market for 5,000-8,000 aircraft worth over $200 billion, when all potential export orders are included. In November 1996, Boeing and Lockheed Martin were awarded contracts to build two Concept Demonstrator Aircraft —...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Sun Country will buy used aircraft – even if not yet needed

Sun Country Airlines is prepared to buy aircraft – even if it does not yet need them – to meet its goal of having 50 passenger aircraft by the end of 2023. Speaking on the company’s second quarter 2021 earnings call on 29 July, Sun Country chief financial officer Dave Davis says the airline continues seeking used aircraft for acquisition. Sun Country has a “strong lead on…some interesting multi-aircraft deals”, he says.

Comments / 0

Community Policy