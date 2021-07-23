Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsborough, NC

Three Things to Do This Saturday

By Leigh Tauss
Posted by 
indyweeknc
indyweeknc
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is there anything better on a hot summer day than biting into a ripe, juicy tomato?. Feast your palate on a variety of succulent heirlooms at a tomato-themed picnic in Hillsborough, or if imbibing is more your style, wash away your troubles with an array of fizzy sour beers. For heartier fare, consider an improv show to induce those deep belly laughs.

indyweek.com

Comments / 0

indyweeknc

indyweeknc

NC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

News, culture & commentary for Raleigh, Cary, Durham & Chapel Hill

 https://indyweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Hillsborough, NC
City
Durham, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts#Dj#Heirloom Tomato#Food Drink#The Glass Jug Beer Lab#Cosmic Superheroes#Comedyworx#Indy Press Club#Triangle#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
LifestylePosted by
indyweeknc

Quickbait: Here Comes The Sunflower

The city’s annual Sunflower Field at Dorothea Dix Park bloomed last week, drawing in crowds of flora aficionados and families seeking cute photo ops. The sunflowers stay in bloom for only two weeks, so catch them while you can. The best way to see the sunflowers is to park off of Hunt Drive near the former soc- cer fields. We definitely recommend stocking up on sunscreen because it is, of course, an open field. And don’t be a jerk and pick the flowers.
Durham, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

The Pickleball Craze Finds a New Home at Piney Wood Park

I went decades knowing vaguely that pickleball existed but never hearing much about it beyond that. That changed in 2020, when pickleball began to gain traction as the "perfect pandemic past time." According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, pickleball is among the fastest-growing sports in the nation. Anecdotally,...
Durham, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Duke Performances Announces Its 2021 Fall Season

After a quiet year, Duke Performances is bringing live performances back. Beginning September 12 with a performance from wind ensemble Imani Winds, the lineup will include 16 presentations that will take place on both Duke's campus and in downtown Durham. Included in the mix are two world premieres and one original commission.
Durham, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Smarty Pints: Fullsteam Brewery to Celebrate Its 500th Trivia Night

Fullsteam trivia host Arturo Sanchez. He likes to ask questions about politics, pop culture and "The Golden Girls." Photo by Becca Schneid, The 9th Street Journal. The air stirs as the game is about to begin, possibly from the giant ceiling fan or maybe from all the brainwaves filling the bar. The best and brightest of Durham have gathered and are preparing for cerebral combat. The screen flashes to life: “Fullsteam Brewery presents the 499th edition of Thursday Night Trivia.”
Raleigh, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Here’s Your 2021 Hopscotch Music Festival Lineup

Bouncing back from COVID-19 is hard—particularly if you’re a music festival with a reputation that rests on presenting a vast array of acts representing myriad styles at 10 or more mostly indoor venues across downtown Raleigh. So it should come as no surprise, or knock on the event, that the...
Durham, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Durham Main Library Reopens to Line Out the Door

Everything you ever imagined at the renovated Durham County Main Library is true. Well . . . maybe not everything, but something close. There are new 3D printers; an abundance of workspace and study rooms; a 275-person indoor auditorium; a play area with an interactive light wall for kids; outdoor terraces overlooking downtown Durham and more. Oh yeah, and floors and floors of books. Needless to say, the nearly 100,000-square-foot space is a playground for entrepreneurs, readers, and learners of all ages.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

15 Minutes: Chavez Adams

The Raleigh lawyer was in a life-or-death situation last year after contracting COVID-19. At the ER, the doctor realized he was experiencing myocarditis and used a new type of heart pump to give his heart a rest—saving his life in the process. Tell me about when you first started experiencing...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Backtalk: On the Best Place to Live

Last week, Leigh Tauss wrote some spicy takes, including one on the mythical locale of Raleigh-Durham appearing in the No. 2 spot on the U.S. News and World Report’s list of best places to live in the country. Our readers had a lot of thoughts on her thoughts. “Is it...
Durham, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Five Things to Do in the Triangle This Weekend

Kick your weekend off right and score some affordable toys, games, or gear for your kids at North Carolina's State Fairgrounds, or go play with puppies and chat with Raleigh mayoral candidate Dr. Terrance Ruth at Dorothea Dix Park. On Sunday, indulge your creative side with two gallery shows in Durham. It's all happening in the Triangle this (very hot) July weekend!
Durham, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

The Cat's Cradle Block Party You've Been Waiting For

If early reporting from before the summer of 2021 began in earnest held true, this summer was supposed to be a no-holds-barred one of revelry and hedonism, not unlike the onset of the 1920s post-World War One. While we may have inched toward normal life with more caution than initially expected, it's safe to say that live music is beginning to come back, and with it, the catharsis of music, dancing, and community.
Wake County, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Best of the Triangle 2021: Eat and Drink

Don’t let Tobacco Road Sports Cafe’s name fool you: By no means is this joint your quaint little coffee spot, and the owners themselves say it’s not exactly a sports bar, either. But if you’re looking to accompany your next MLB game with a delicious meal and fresh, locally brewed beer, Tobacco Road Sports Cafe is the way to go. With a commitment to quality food as well as support of local brewers, farmers, and fishermen, Tobacco Road Sports Cafe remains grounded in the local community. And with private spaces for reservation and catering options available, location is almost never a problem for those seeking to elevate their sports-watching experience — did we mention they’re doing takeout and delivery? —CEJ.
Durham County, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Best of the Triangle 2021: Health and Body

Finalists: Dr. Taylor Frederick, Dr. Cheyne Ashline, Dr. Chas Gaertner. Best Natural Hair Salon in Orange / Chatham County. Finalists: Salon and Spa Suites of Hillsborough, Glam Salon, M&A Salon/Hillsborough, Ashlynn & Co. Best Women's Health Practice in Wake County. Finalists: Durham Women's Clinic - Brier Creek, Arbor ObGyn, Regenesis...
Wake County, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Best of the Triangle 2021: Shop

Finalists: Adventures In Bloom, Cary Gallery of Artists, TrunkShow. Things I bought at my last visit to Dorcas Thrift Shop: A Corningware casserole dish, a glass carafe with little pink flowers, and a cross-stitch of the phrase “Happiness is Homemade” with a sweet note on the back from one friend to another. As a vintage aficionado, I love making the short drive to Cary to sift through retirees’ mid-century modern decor and high-end department store clothes. Dorcas delivers this in a clean, well-organized store with tons of great finds, with a majority-volunteer staff that always seem ready to lend a hand. Shop revenue goes toward covering bills, rent, and food for neighbors who need it—centering the whole “feeding and clothing the least of these” thing that Jesus talked about. In 2018, the $1.4 million they raised went to 26,000 people in Cary and Morrisville. —SP.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Backtalk: Wants to Be Charlotte So Bad

Last week, Leigh Tauss wrote about all the new high-rise buildings in the pipeline for downtown Raleigh that will surely change the skyline. Our readers had a lot of thoughts about gentrification, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin, and Raleigh turning into Charlotte. “Height is irrelevant. We need specified affordable housing, public transit,...
Orange County, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Best of the Triangle 2021: Services

Finalists: Martha Newport, Newport Group, Dave Cherry, Atomic Properties, Ryan Euliss, Allen Tate Realtors. Finalists: R.L. Griffin Electrical Service, Electric Avenue, Creative Electric. Best Pet-sitting Service in Orange / Chatham County. Finalists: Walk & Wag, Rachel's Pet Care, Laughing Dog Pet Care. Best Insurance Agent in the Triangle. Finalists: Amanda...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Bears Climb Trees in Raleigh While Wolf-Dogs Run Loose in Hillsborough

A week after a deadly zebra cobra terrorized a North Raleigh neighborhood, two other sets of apex predators are reportedly on the loose in the Triangle. On Monday, a dozen wolf-dog hybrids were reported running wild in Hillsborough after escaping from captivity. Today, a wild black bear climbed a tree outside Rex Hospital, attracting a slew of Twitter-happy reporters and sending another neighborhood in panic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy