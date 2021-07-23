3 young linebackers who could replace Vince Williams for Steelers

It is the middle of July which means the NFL season is just around the corner. So this is the time of year to look at NFL rosters who are stacked at one position and determine who is the better option, in your opinion. There are trios like the Beastie Boys, Blink 182, Green Day, and Nirvana who are synonymous with greatness. While I was on the clock in Scott Fish Bowl 11, I was trying to dissect one of the best Wide Receiver trios in the NFL right now. In doing so, I decided to delve more into the dynasty aspect of the Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiving Corps. Who is my favorite, and who did pick in Scott Fish Bowl 11?