All you need to know about the Philadelphia Flyers 2021-22 schedule

It may sound silly, but I’ve never been happier to see games against teams from out west on a schedule. The impact of COVID-19 stretched far beyond what we could’ve ever imagined and as far as sports were concerned, it meant that the Flyers ended up playing the same seven teams over and over again. This wasn’t necessarily a bad thing, but the division itself was tough and as opponents became more familiar, a flailing Flyers team was all too easy for more talented teams to pick apart, especially when the virus ravaged the Wells Fargo Center.