Novi, MI

I-275 closures planned this weekend, traffic backups possible

By Matt Durr
MLive
MLive
 10 days ago
NOVI, MI -- Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead this weekend if they intend to drive along I-275, as a pair of closures have been announced. On Saturday, July 24, the freeway will be closed in both directions at Grand River Avenue for a handful of 15-minute periods, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation, as crews conduct maintenance in the area. Those closures will take place between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

