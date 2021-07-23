Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Exclusive-Vodafone exec emerges as favourite for SKY's top job in Italy - sources

Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

MILAN (Reuters) - Vodafone executive Andrea Duilio has emerged as a top candidate to lead the Italian operations of European pay-TV company SKY, two industry sources told Reuters.

SKY kicked off the process to select a new head for its Italian business after Chief Executive Maximo Ibarra stepped down in April as CEO.

SKY and Vodafone declined to comment.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by James Mackenzie)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

152K+
Followers
186K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Vodafone#Milan#Italian#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Italy's Mediobanca tops profit forecasts thanks to strong fees

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s Mediobanca on Tuesday posted better-than-expected full-year results thanks to a strong fee performance in its wealth management and its corporate and investment banking businesses. Net income came in at 808 million euros ($959.5 million), above an average analyst forecast in a consensus provided by...
BusinessMiddletown Press

Sky Italia Appoints Vodafone's Andrea Duilio as New CEO - Global Bulletin

Sky Italia has confirmed the rumored appointment of Andrea Duilio as the company’s new CEO, set to take office Sept. 6 of this year reporting directly to Stephen van Rooyen, Sky CEO for the U.K. and Europe. Last week, Reuters reported that Duilio had emerged as the top candidate in the company’s search to replace Maximo Ibarra, who stepped down from his role as CEO at Sky Italia in April.
Businesskfgo.com

Exclusive-EU regulators likely to investigate Facebook’s Kustomer deal – sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators are likely to kick off a full-scale investigation into Facebook’s acquisition of U.S. customer service startup Kustomer after its initial review ends next month, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday. The world’s largest social network, which announced the acquisition in November,...
Cell PhonesLight Reading

Eurobites: Vodafone turns to Nokia's machine learning for network mending

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ericsson and MediaTek upgrade the uplink; Three UK overstates its 5G case; Prysmian is back to court. Nokia has combined with Vodafone on a machine learning product that runs on Google Cloud and, say its backers, can quickly detect and address network anomalies before they start causing serious problems for users. The Anomaly Detection Service is based on Nokia Bell Labs technology and is being rolled out across Vodafone's pan-European network, starting with Italy, where it has been deployed on more than 60,000 4G cells. Vodafone has high hopes of the product: It expects that around 80% of all its mobile network issues will be automatically detected and tackled by the software.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Smiths Group to sell medical division for $2.3 bln including debt

Aug 2 (Reuters) - British engineering firm Smiths Group said on Monday it will sell its medical unit for $2.3 billion including debt to a subsidiary of funds advised by U.S. private equity firm TA Associates, and planned to make shareholder returns following the sale. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Market Reacts Favourably to Vodafone’s Q1 Trading Statement

(LON: Vodafone the Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific telecommunications provider has seen revenue rebound in quarter one (Q1) 2022, as Covid-19 restrictions ease, signaling improving economic conditions, particularly in Europe. The group has also highlighted gains in its African operations, most notably from the M-Pesa mobile money offering.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Italy's Treasury under siege over Monte dei Paschi deal

ROME, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury is under fire from ruling parties seeking guarantees for Monte dei Paschi's employees and Siena's local economy, after the ministry entered exclusive talks to sell the ailing Tuscan bank to UniCredit. Italy owns 64% of Monte dei Paschi (MPS) (BMPS.MI), after a 5.4...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

FTSE 100 gains as miners jump; Vodafone top boost

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) July 23 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 index rose on Friday, led by heavyweight miners and insurance stocks, with Vodafone being the top boost after it reported strong earnings.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Brazil frost triggers record coffee options trade

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The volume of arabica coffee options traded on ICE in July hit record highs as frosts in Brazil led to a surge in prices, the exchange said on Monday. The monthly total for arabica coffee options totalled a record 664,648 contracts. A sudden frost on...
Stockskitco.com

Consumer staples, miners lift London's FTSE 100; Vodafone surges

(Reuters) - The FTSE 100 index ended higher on Friday, led by gains in consumer staples and a jump in Vodafone shares on strong results, while Ultra Electronics surged on a takeover bid from aerospace manufacturer Cobham. The blue-chip index ended 0.9% higher, with consumer staples and miners leading gains....
BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

Vodafone's NB-IoT network now covers 98% of the UK

Vodafone’s Narrowband-IoT network (Nb-IoT) now covers 98% of the UK’s landmass, strengthening the operator’s bid to be a leader in IoT connectivity. The company has been one of the biggest supporters of NB-IoT, a Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) technology designed for use cases where power consumption and battery life are more important factors than bandwidth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy