Air Canada’s quarterly loss narrows as travel demand returns

By Syndicated Content
q957.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Air Canada reported a smaller second-quarter loss on Friday, as rising vaccination rates and easing restrictions aided a rebound in travel demand. Canada will allow fully vaccinated U.S. tourists to enter the country from Aug. 9, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced an unprecedented 16-month ban. “The elimination of the...

