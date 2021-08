Two workers at a Turkish shipbreaking yard have died following an accident dismantling a Carnival cruise ship, according to an industry watchdog. The NGO Shipbreaking Platform reports that the accident occurred on July 12 as workers were dismantling the Carnival Inspiration at a ship recycling yard in Alia?a, Turkey. The group says that while details of the incident are unclear, the two workers were killed when they were “suddenly caught by flames” after the fire supposedly broke out in the engine room.