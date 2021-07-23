Cancel
Fassmer to build experimentation and test support ships for German Navy

naval-technology.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFassmer and the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) have signed a contract for new experimentation and test support ships. The contract signing for the design and construction of the vessels took place on 22 July. Wehrtechnische Dienststelle (WTD) 71 will operate the ships. It...

