PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Welcome to the first Monday of August! Where’d the year go, right? While we still have some time before summer really comes to an end, there will be some notable things that change this month that you may or may not notice.The first change will come from the amount of daytime we get each day. Yesterday, we saw sunrise happening at 6:18 a.m.By the end of this month, sunrise will be happening at 6:47 a.m.. Sunset? It goes from 8:34 p.m. to 7:53 p.m.!Overall, we will lose 70 minutes of daylight from the start to the end of August. Other things...