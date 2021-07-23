Two United Way Chapters in Central NY Are Merging To Continue Important Community Assistance

Unless you are a working nurse, it would be impossible to understand the pressures and stress they face in their day-to-day occupational activities tending to patients. Because of this stress, it is important that these special people have a place where they can "take a break" during the workday, find some personal space to de-stress for a few minutes, re-focus on the job at hand and go back to performing their duties. Bassett Healthcare recognizes that need and has worked to provide such a personal space for their medical staff. And they have just been honored for their proactive response to the needs of the medical staff.