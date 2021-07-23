Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

State Representative Tracie Davis tests positive for COVID-19

By Aurielle Eady, Action News Jax
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16HgYP_0b5cn8Vi00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — State Representative Tracie Davis, a Jacksonville native who currently serves Florida House District 13, announced Thursday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Davis, who has been vaccinated, said she started feeling COVID-like symptoms over the weekend.

STORY: City leaders praying for Council Member Ju’Coby Pittman, who is hospitalized with COVID-19

“My first test was negative. I had a second test done on Tuesday and the results came back today; I tested positive for COVID-19,” Davis said in a Facebook post.

Her symptoms include a severe headache, body pain, and bouts of weakness.

Davis still urges the community to protect one another by wearing a mask and getting vaccinated.

She says the vaccine worked as it should, saying “it mitigated my symptoms allowing me to feel better within two days vs. being hospitalized or worse.”

CORONAVIRUS: Governor DeSantis says masks will not be worn in Florida schools

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say vaccine breakthrough cases are expected.

“COVID-19 vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control. However, no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people. There will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19,” the CDC stated.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
54K+
Followers
57K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Vaccines
State
Florida State
Jacksonville, FL
Coronavirus
Jacksonville, FL
Health
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracie Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#State#Covid#Council#Cdc#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
KidsPosted by
Action News Jax

What is RSV and why are doctors seeing a spike in cases in children?

A respiratory disease that normally peaks in winter is surging in Southern states this summer, sickening infants and young children. Physicians have seen an increase in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which is a common childhood disease that generally causes mild cold-like symptoms and usually hits in colder months. Several...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Action News Jax

The Latest: Mississippi town mayor tests positive

JACKSON, MISS. — The mayor of Vicksburg has tested positive for COVID-19 as cases climb statewide in Mississippi. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. released a statement Monday that he would be quarantining for the next five days while sick with the virus. “After being administered two COVID-19 tests, the first of...
TravelPosted by
Action News Jax

The Latest: Maryland sees rise of COVID-19 cases

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland has been seeing rising cases of COVID-19, but no deaths were reported on Monday morning for the latest 24-hour period. The state reported 447 new confirmed cases on Monday, and hospitalizations increased by 25 to 281 in the state. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, the...
Camden County, GAPosted by
Action News Jax

Camden County schools begin the new school year, masks required for everyone

School is in session in Camden County. Students at Matilda Harris Elementary School showed off their first-day outfits, which included masks this year. Camden County school officials made sure masks were on the back-to-school shopping list for all students this year. With rising COVID-19 cases in Georgia, specifically Camden County, masks are required for everyone on school property.
New York City, NYPosted by
Action News Jax

US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated

NEW YORK — (AP) — Employers are losing patience with unvaccinated workers. For months, most employers relied on information campaigns, bonuses and other incentives to encourage their workforces to get the COVID-19 shot. Now, a growing number are imposing rules to make it more onerous for employees to refuse, from outright mandates to requiring the unvaccinated to undergo regular testing.

Comments / 4

Community Policy