Morgan Wallen speaks to 'GMA' about being filmed using racial slur

By Eboni Griffin
ABC News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Wallen is speaking out to address using a racial slur in a video that was leaked in February and the fallout that ensued. In an exclusive interview with "Good Morning America" co-host Michael Strahan that aired Friday, the country singer, 28, reflected on using the vulgar language in the footage released by TMZ on Feb. 2.

Morgan Wallen
Kevin Liles
Bebe Winans
Mickey Guyton
CelebritiesPopculture

Luke Bryan Welcomes Morgan Wallen on Stage With Open Arms Despite Racial Slur Scandal

Morgan Wallen's return to country music continues, this time with a surprise appearance at a Luke Bryan concert in Nashville, marking his first major public appearance since his racial slur scandal. Bryan was performing at Bridgestone Arena alongside Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard when Wallen was brought on stage, performing "Whiskey Glasses" and "More Than My Hometown" himself and also staying onstage for Aldean's "She's Country." When he joined his fellow country singers onstage, Wallen was greeted with uproarious applause from the crowd, to which Aldean replied "only in Nashville."
MusicSFGate

Morgan Wallen Shows Up at Luke Bryan Concert, Does Shot, Sings Hits

Last Friday, Morgan Wallen made an appearance on Good Morning America, talking to host Michael Strahan about what he’s learned since video of the country singer using a racial slur appeared online in February. A week later, Wallen was onstage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, surprising an audience gathered to see headliner Luke Bryan. Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard also made cameos.
MusicMic

Morgan Wallen's apology can't hide the racist subculture of country music

Back in February, Morgan Wallen seemed to have sufficiently ended his career after being caught by a neighbor using a racial slur in his driveway coming home from what he called "hour 72 of a 72-hour bender." Per TMZ, Wallen is heard saying to his friend's girlfriend, "take care of this “p****-ass mother******” — and then goes on to say, “take care of this p****-ass n*****." Wallen was immediately released from his label contract and country music institutions like the Academy of Country Music all scrambled to distance themselves from the singer as his music was pulled from all country music stations. Multiple country stars, like Marren Morris, spoke out against his use of the word as well. But as Morgan Wallen appeared on Good Morning America today to grovel for forgiveness months later, his inability to adequately digest his actions points to a more nefarious reality that is the "bro country" ethos and culture that consumes a good deal of the country music industry.
Real EstatePopculture

Morgan Wallen Sells Nashville Home for Hefty Sum in Wake of Slur Video Leak

Morgan Wallen has sold the home where his now-infamous racist video was shot earlier this year. Wallen was caught using a racist slur in his driveway by one of his neighbors back in February, and he is still trying to recover his public goodwill. In the meantime, according to a report by TMZ, he is moving out of the neighborhood.
MusicBillboard

Morgan Wallen Makes a Surprise Cameo at Luke Bryan's Nashville Concert, Performs Pair of Hits

Morgan Wallen made a surprise appearance at Luke Bryan's headlining concert at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Friday night (July 30). Appearing alongside Bryan, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard during an acoustic segment of the show, the embattled 28-year-old country music star -- who was caught on video earlier this year using the N-word -- performed his songs "More Than My Hometown" and "Whiskey Glasses" to the roaring sold-out crowd.
CelebritiesPeople

Morgan Wallen Joins Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Tyler Hubbard for Songs and Shots in Surprise Arena Appearance

Embattled country singer Morgan Wallen is back on one of the genre's most prominent stages — all thanks to Luke Bryan. Bryan headlined Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Friday night, and in a surprise for the audience — and possibly for Bryan himself — Wallen appeared about halfway through his set. Bryan had just welcomed unannounced guests, fellow country stars Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, to the spotlight when Aldean said, "a really good friend of mine is backstage."
TV & Videos995qyk.com

What Morgan Wallen Said To GMA That Did Not Air On TV

Morgan Wallen’s interview with Michael Strahan that aired on GMA last week (7/23) wasn’t aired in its entirety, and GMA posted a one-minute video on the YouTube channel with extra content. The interview was Morgan’s first since he got caught on camera using the N-word in February 2021. In the...
CelebritiesStereogum

Morgan Wallen Tells Michael Strahan That His Use Of Racial Slur Was “Playful” And That He “Didn’t Mean It In Any Derogatory Manner”

In January, a neighbor filmed country superstar Morgan Wallen drunkenly screaming the N-word late at night. The video, posted on TMZ, quickly went viral. Country radio pulled Wallen’s music from rotation, and his label announced that his contract was “suspended.” Wallen posted a couple of apology videos, and he announced that he was cancelling his tour to work on himself. All the while, Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, released shortly before he was filmed using that racial slur, continued to sell. It spent 10 weeks at #1, and it remains the biggest-selling album in any genre this year. Wallen’s sales actually went up after the video went out. Today, Wallen has given his first interview about all of this.
CelebritiesNewsTimes

Morgan Wallen Discusses Use of Racist Slur, Going to Rehab on 'Good Morning America'

The interview with Michael Strahan was Wallen’s first major press appearance since the video of him shouting expletives, including the n-word, leaked in February. While the condemnation was swift — Wallen’s label suspended him, he became ineligible from some industry awards, he was dropped from streaming playlists — Wallen’s album, Dangerous: The Double Album continued to sell and stream incredibly well, and he remains the best-selling artist of 2021.
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

Country Singer Morgan Wallen Says He Used Racial Slur In A 'Playful' Manner After 'Partying All Weekend', But Knows It Was 'Ignorant'

Morgan Wallen appeared on Good Morning America on Friday, July 23, to chat with Michael Strahan following his racial slur scandal. "There's going to be a lot of people who are going to watch this and say, 'He's only sitting down because he wants to clean up his image; it's all a performance' ⁠— so what do you say to that?" Strahan asked the country singer.
CelebritiesPopculture

Morgan Wallen Co-Signs Tweet Bashing NAACP President's 'Agenda'

Morgan Wallen recently seemed to co-sign a tweet that bashed NAACP president for having an "agenda," following the country singer's racist slur controversy earlier this year. Wallen sat down for an interview about the incident with GMA, last month and, in response, Nashville NAACP President Sheryl Guinn spoke with TMZ. "She says it’s a travesty Morgan never thought about the meaning behind the hateful word," the outlet wrote of its conversation with Guinn.
Celebritiesthemusicuniverse.com

Morgan Wallen gives first interview since racial slur controversy

Morgan Wallen is set to give his first interview since being caught on video in February using a racial slur. Wallen sits with ABC’s Michael Strahan for an exclusive first interview on Good Morning America (GMA) set to air tomorrow (Fri, July 23rd) starting at 7 am ET/PT. “So this...

