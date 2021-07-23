Cancel
New York City, NY

Americans spend again and American Express profit surges

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Spending at restaurants, shops and entertainment venues has come back in force as vaccines become more common and it fueled a revenue surge at American Express during the second quarter. That momentum picked up as the quarter progressed, the company said Friday, particularly spending from younger...

Credits & LoansCNBC

What are American Express Membership Rewards Points worth?

American Express cards earn either Membership Rewards® points or cash back. Whether you're considering which type of card to get or looking to get the maximum value from your Amex points, you may be wondering how much Amex Membership Rewards points are worth. As you'll see in detail below, Amex...
Credits & LoansUS News and World Report

Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card

The Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card is a hotel co-branded business travel rewards credit card. It’s designed for people who frequently stay at SPG, Ritz-Carlton, and other eligible hotel and resort brands in the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program. You’ll earn six points per dollar on purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, four points per dollar on purchases in select categories and two points per dollar on all other eligible purchases. A 75,000-point welcome offer is available with this card after spending $3,000 in eligible purchases within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Plus, earn up to $150 back in statement credits on eligible purchases made on your new Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Valuable cardholder benefits include free in-room premium internet access, car rental loss and damage insurance, baggage insurance and complimentary Silver Elite status.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.
Lifestyledoctorofcredit.com

American Express UberEats Pass Now Requires American Express Payment

American Express Green, Gold & Platinum cardholders all get a free UberEats pass. Previously you could get the UberEats pass and then use a different payment method, but that’s no longer possible unfortunately. Some people preferred to use a different card to get a category bonus on the purchase. #1231254.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Americans See Higher Income in June, Spend More

Americans spent 1% more in June, as they took advantage of flush savings and frequented restaurants, stores and attractions, the Commerce Department reported on Friday. Personal income also was higher, up 0.1%, driven by an increase in wages as companies find it necessary to pay more to keep or hire workers.
Credits & LoansZDNet

Amazon Business Prime American Express card review

Having the right credit card rewards your business for everyday expenses with cashback incentives, bonuses, and more. If you want to earn more cashback on your Amazon purchases or gain flexibility in how you repay your expenses, then the Amazon Business Prime American Express card might be the right choice for you.
New York City, NYalbuquerquenews.net

Restaurants, stores full after Covid, American Express revenues jump

NEW YORK CITY, New York: With nearly 50 percent of Americans having received the Covid vaccine, customers at restaurants, shops and entertainment locations have returned, and American Express reports a surge in revenues for the second quarter. Officials at American Express said they witnessed increased spending as the quarter progressed,...
Stocksmynews13.com

American Express, Twitter rise; Boston Beer, Intel fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. TAL Education Corp., down $14.52 to $6. U.S.-listed shares of Chinese for-profit education companies sank on fears of a regulatory clampdown by Beijing. Boston Beer Co., down $246.54 to $701. The brewer of Samuel Adams beer reported weaker-than-expected results, saying...
StocksBenzinga

Why American Express Stock Is Trading Higher Today

American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) shares are trading higher Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. American Express reported second-quarter earnings of $2.80 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.58 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $10.24 billion, which beat the estimate of $9.54 billion.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing American Express's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $177.34. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Credits & LoansAmerican Banker

American Express braces for new competition in premium cards

American Express expects more pressure to win high-end cardholders, even though a major competitor, Citigroup, has dropped out of the market. "I don't assume it's just us and Chase for long. Other people will try to get in this game," Stephen Squeri, chairman and CEO of American Express, said Friday during an earnings call. "We're focused on developing the best product possible and making sure we can take on all comers."
Stocksinvezz.com

Should you invest in American Express shares after solid Q2 results?

American Express shares gained 3.44% on Friday after posting better than expected Q2 results. The financial services company posted revenue and earnings that beat analyst estimates. American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) shares surged 3.44% higher on Friday after the company delivered impressive Q2 results. AXP reported stronger than expected revenue and...
Financial Reportsinvezz.com

American Express beats Wall Street estimates in the fiscal second quarter.

The U.S. multinational declared dividends on Series B & C preferred stock. Shares of the company were about 4% up in premarket trading on Friday. American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported its financial results for the second quarter on Friday that beat Wall Street estimates on the back of acceleration in spending. Shares of the company were about 4% up in premarket trading on Friday.
EconomyArkansas Online

American, Southwest record 2Q profits

DALLAS -- American Airlines and Southwest Airlines both posted second-quarter profits on Thursday thanks to generous federal pandemic relief that covers most of their labor costs. The reports on Thursday underscored the progress that airlines are making in rebuilding after the coronavirus crushed air travel -- and how much further...
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Twitter, Snap, American Express and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Snap — Shares of Snap soared 23.9% after better-than-expected second-quarter earnings results. The social media company reported strong growth of users, engagement and ads. Twitter — Twitter shares gained about 3% after reporting its fastest revenue growth since 2014. The social...
Fort Worth, TXMyNorthwest.com

American Airlines turns small profit with taxpayers’ help

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines eked out a second-quarter profit of $19 million, its first since the pandemic started, thanks to nearly $1.5 billion in federal relief. The report on Thursday underscored the progress airlines are making in rebuilding after the coronavirus crushed air travel — and how...
Financial ReportsForbes

American Express Stock To Top The Revenues Estimates In Q2?

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q2 2021 results on Friday, July 23. We expect American Express to top the consensus estimates for revenues, while the earnings are likely to remain below expectations. The company reported mixed results in the first quarter of 2021 as well, with its earnings beating the estimates and revenues falling short. The revenues suffered due to lower net interest income and a decline in non-interest revenues. On the flip side, its net income improved in Q1 due to a favorable reduction in provisions for credit losses. We expect the non-interest income to see some growth in the second quarter due to a recovery in the consumer spending levels. Additionally, provisions are expected to see a further decline in Q2.
EconomyPosted by
IBTimes

American Airlines Reports Q2 Profit, Optimistic For Fall

American Airlines reported its first profitable quarter since Covid-19 broke out on Thursday and said current booking trends will lift travel volumes closer to pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter. The big US carrier became the latest airline to report a steep jump in second-quarter revenue as wide deployment of...

