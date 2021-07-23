Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago restaurants participating in Black Restaurant Week Midwest

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWteK_0b5cmGau00 Black Restaurant Week Midwest begins Friday and ten Chicago restaurants are participating.

The national culinary and cultural campaign celebrates the flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine with a regional showcase.

The participating restaurants are:

-Kilwins Chocolates Fudge & Ice Cream, 310 S Michigan Avenue

-Taste 222, 222 N Canal Street

-FruVe xPress Juicery, 1108 West Madison St.

-LaDeeDa, 1725 W. Division St.

-Truth Italian, 56 E Pershing Rd

-Taylor's Tacos, 135 North Kedzie Ave.

-Mikkeys 47 Express, 503 E. 47th St.

-Urban Grill Chicago, 1132 W. Wilson Ave.

-Lizzy J's Café and Catering, 2205 W Montrose Ave.

-Luella's Southern Kitchen, 4609 N Lincoln Ave.

For more information visit blackrestaurantweeks.com.

