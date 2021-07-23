Chicago restaurants participating in Black Restaurant Week Midwest
Black Restaurant Week Midwest begins Friday and ten Chicago restaurants are participating. The national culinary and cultural campaign celebrates the flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine with a regional showcase. The participating restaurants are: -Kilwins Chocolates Fudge & Ice Cream, 310 S Michigan Avenue -Taste 222, 222 N Canal Street -FruVe xPress Juicery, 1108 West Madison St. -LaDeeDa, 1725 W. Division St. -Truth Italian, 56 E Pershing Rd -Taylor's Tacos, 135 North Kedzie Ave. -Mikkeys 47 Express, 503 E. 47th St. -Urban Grill Chicago, 1132 W. Wilson Ave. -Lizzy J's Café and Catering, 2205 W Montrose Ave. -Luella's Southern Kitchen, 4609 N Lincoln Ave. For more information visit blackrestaurantweeks.com.
Comments / 12