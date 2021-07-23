Cancel
New York City, NY

Americans spend again and American Express profit surges

ClickOnDetroit.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – Spending at restaurants, shops and entertainment venues has come back in force as vaccines become more common and it fueled a revenue surge at American Express during the second quarter. That momentum picked up as the quarter progressed, the company said Friday, particularly spending from younger customers.

www.clickondetroit.com

#Americans#Millennial#Zacks Investment Research#American Express Co#American Express#Platinum Card#Automated Insights#Axp
Marketsmodernreaders.com

$7.69 Billion in Sales Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will announce sales of $7.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $8.85 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $2.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.
Credits & LoansCNBC

What are American Express Membership Rewards Points worth?

American Express cards earn either Membership Rewards® points or cash back. Whether you're considering which type of card to get or looking to get the maximum value from your Amex points, you may be wondering how much Amex Membership Rewards points are worth. As you'll see in detail below, Amex...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.
Lifestyledoctorofcredit.com

American Express UberEats Pass Now Requires American Express Payment

American Express Green, Gold & Platinum cardholders all get a free UberEats pass. Previously you could get the UberEats pass and then use a different payment method, but that’s no longer possible unfortunately. Some people preferred to use a different card to get a category bonus on the purchase. #1231254.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Americans See Higher Income in June, Spend More

Americans spent 1% more in June, as they took advantage of flush savings and frequented restaurants, stores and attractions, the Commerce Department reported on Friday. Personal income also was higher, up 0.1%, driven by an increase in wages as companies find it necessary to pay more to keep or hire workers.
Credits & LoansZDNet

Amazon Business Prime American Express card review

Having the right credit card rewards your business for everyday expenses with cashback incentives, bonuses, and more. If you want to earn more cashback on your Amazon purchases or gain flexibility in how you repay your expenses, then the Amazon Business Prime American Express card might be the right choice for you.
New York City, NYstlouisnews.net

Restaurants, stores full after Covid, American Express revenues jump

NEW YORK CITY, New York: With nearly 50 percent of Americans having received the Covid vaccine, customers at restaurants, shops and entertainment locations have returned, and American Express reports a surge in revenues for the second quarter. Officials at American Express said they witnessed increased spending as the quarter progressed,...
StocksBenzinga

Why American Express Stock Is Trading Higher Today

American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) shares are trading higher Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. American Express reported second-quarter earnings of $2.80 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.58 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $10.24 billion, which beat the estimate of $9.54 billion.
StocksPosted by
Daily Herald

American Express, Twitter rise; Boston Beer, Intel fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. TAL Education Corp., down $14.52 to $6. U.S.-listed shares of Chinese for-profit education companies sank on fears of a regulatory clampdown by Beijing. Boston Beer Co., down $246.54 to $701. The brewer of Samuel Adams beer reported weaker-than-expected results, saying...
Economybreakingtravelnews.com

Government support sees American return to profit

American Airlines Group has reported a second-quarter net profit of $19 million, or $0.03 per diluted share. However, excluding net special items, the second-quarter net loss at the carrier stood at $1.1 billion, or -$1.69 per share. The company recognised $1.4 billion of net special credits during the three-month period,...
Financial Reportsinvezz.com

American Express beats Wall Street estimates in the fiscal second quarter.

The U.S. multinational declared dividends on Series B & C preferred stock. Shares of the company were about 4% up in premarket trading on Friday. American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported its financial results for the second quarter on Friday that beat Wall Street estimates on the back of acceleration in spending. Shares of the company were about 4% up in premarket trading on Friday.
Stocksinvezz.com

Should you invest in American Express shares after solid Q2 results?

American Express shares gained 3.44% on Friday after posting better than expected Q2 results. The financial services company posted revenue and earnings that beat analyst estimates. American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) shares surged 3.44% higher on Friday after the company delivered impressive Q2 results. AXP reported stronger than expected revenue and...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing American Express's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $177.34. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Credits & LoansAmerican Banker

American Express braces for new competition in premium cards

American Express expects more pressure to win high-end cardholders, even though a major competitor, Citigroup, has dropped out of the market. "I don't assume it's just us and Chase for long. Other people will try to get in this game," Stephen Squeri, chairman and CEO of American Express, said Friday during an earnings call. "We're focused on developing the best product possible and making sure we can take on all comers."
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Twitter, Snap, American Express and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Snap — Shares of Snap soared 23.9% after better-than-expected second-quarter earnings results. The social media company reported strong growth of users, engagement and ads. Twitter — Twitter shares gained about 3% after reporting its fastest revenue growth since 2014. The social...
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
WDBO

American Airlines turns small profit with taxpayers' help

FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — American Airlines eked out a second-quarter profit of $19 million, its first since the pandemic started, thanks to nearly $1.5 billion in federal relief. The report on Thursday underscored the progress airlines are making in rebuilding after the coronavirus crushed air travel — and...

