Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says those planning on doing some duck hunting should do some more scouting because there is more shoreline this year due to the drought. Glen says his normal duck hunting location is filled in with cat tails and lily pads and it may be tough to get a boat into your usual spot. He says the shoreline that is there is mucky and wouldn't be fun to navigate. Glen says duck will likely congregate to similar locations because the drought has caused many of these temporary wetlands to be not useable. He says all of this could change quickly if we get a decent amount of rain in August.