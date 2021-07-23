Detroit Tigers: It’s time to pay attention to Colt Keith

It has been a lot of fun being a Detroit Tigers fan in recent days, especially during the team’s seven-game winning streak coming out of the All-Star break gates. Unfortunately, all good things come to an end, and the aphorism proved true once again on Friday night when the Kansas City Royals handed the Motor City Kitties their first loss since the midsummer classic by a score of 5-3. But when one door closes, another opens, and that door for the Tigers is the beginning of another winning streak as they continue their charge toward the .500 mark and beyond.