Detroit Tigers: It’s time to pay attention to Colt Keith

By Chris Brown
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Detroit Tigers signed infielder Colt Keith in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft, it was viewed as something of a coup. MLB Pipeline ranked Keith as the 87th player in the draft class, while Prospects Live had him 80th, and Baseball America ran him all the way up to 57. So when Keith made it out of the third round without being selected, it was widely assumed he would be heading to Arizona State.

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

MLB
FanSided

Detroit Tigers Trade Deadline 2021: Take a Bow Al Avila

It’s a beautiful sunny day here in Detroit as the 4PM MLB trade deadline has passed and both Detroit Tigers players and fans can let out a sigh of relief. Now that the dust has settled, Al Avila should be sitting on his porch enjoying his favorite rum drink with a little pink umbrella and be quite proud of himself. This trade deadline was a success.
MLB
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Okay Tigers, It’s Time to Bring Back Justin Verlander

As of this writing (July 21st), the Detroit Tigers are 45-51 and are CLEARLY a better team than they have been the last few years. And with Tuesday's announcement that Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull is lost for the season (and most of 2022) due to Tommy John surgery, I believe the Tigers need to bring back one of the franchise's all-time greatest pitchers. Yes, I mean JV himself, Justin Verlander (pictured while pitching for Detroit). Hear me out, folks.
MLB

4 Detroit Tigers prospects make Baseball America's midseason top 100, including newcomer

The Detroit Tigers put four prospects on Baseball America's midseason top 100 rankings released Monday. The four players to receive honors: first/third baseman Spencer Torkelson, outfielder Riley Greene, right-hander Matt Manning and right-hander Jackson Jobe. The Tigers selected Jobe — from Heritage Hall High School in Oklahoma City — with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft.
MLB
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera with a hilarious goodbye to Daniel Norris

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wanted Daniel Norris to leave something behind on his way to Milwaukee. Send-offs can be sad and awkward, but Detroit Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera decided to incorporate some humor as the team traded away his teammate of six years, left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris. In...
MLB
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: 3 things Chris Ilitch should do now

What a difference 3 months can make. On May 7th, the Detroit Tigers were 9-24 and taking a beating everywhere. The traditional local media, social media, fan sites, tar, and pitchforks were everywhere and the organization deserved it. Fast forward 3 months later and the Detroit Tigers are now 51-57 overall after going 42-33 over the last 75 games.
MLB
610 Sports Radio

The Detroit Tigers insist on testing Joey Gallo's arm (twice!) and soon regret it

Here's a famous little proverb: "If at first you don't succeed, try, try again." According to the all-reliable Wikipedia, it was popularized by British educational writer William Edward Hickson and has stood the test of time. And while it's usually a good little mantra to live by, and may in fact be one that hangs somewhere in the locker room of the Detroit Tigers, it's not a concrete rule. Take, for instance, those times when you're dealing with the arm of Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo.
MLB
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Spencer Turnbull’s season comes to a close

The Detroit Tigers have received some rough news in regards to one of their best starting pitchers. Right-handed pitcher Spencer Turnbull will be on the shelf for the next 12 to 16 months or so while in recovery. Turnbull will be undergoing Tommy John Surgery, as the Detroit Tigers announced...
MLB
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Dumpster fire no more

The Detroit Tigers continue to be the hottest team in baseball. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Phil Coke is the ultimate Detroit Tigers hype-man. The bullpen phone rings and the call is in. The ginger reliever hurries to the mound, attempting what appears oddly similar to...
MLB

Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch MLB online

The Texas Rangers will meet the Detroit Tigers in their fourth and final game of the series from Comerica Park in Detroit. The Rangers haven’t had much luck in this series and are still searching for their first win in the series as they get back on the field this afternoon. As for the Tigers, they are the hottest team in baseball at the moment and have outscored the Rangers 22-3 in this series and don’t see much changing today.
MLB

Detroit Tigers game at Kansas City Royals: Time, TV and starting pitchers

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates). Game-time forecast: Partly cloudy, 93 degrees. How to bet: Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Casey Mize (5-5, 3.44 ERA) vs. Royals RHP Carlos Hernandez (1-1,...
MLB

Detroit Tigers: Five things keeping the Tigers interesting

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 01: A wide-angle general view of Comerica Park during the Opening Day game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park on April 1, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers defeated the Indians 3-2. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images) The...
MLB
FanSided

Detroit Tigers Follow Miggy’s Milestones with Counter in Comerica Park

This week the Detroit Tigers made an exciting addition to the park with a “Miggy Milestones” tracker in left field. A nice touch by the Detroit Tigers was added this week as the mini scoreboard is by the left-field bleachers, just left of the iconic statues. The counter follows Miguel Cabrera’s chase for 500 Home Runs and 3,000 hits. He currently has 497 home runs and 2,941 hits.
MLB

Tigers at Royals Preview: It’s time to start another winning streak

It has been a lot of fun being a Detroit Tigers fan in recent days, especially during the team’s seven-game winning streak coming out of the All-Star break gates. Unfortunately, all good things come to an end, and the aphorism proved true once again on Friday night when the Kansas City Royals handed the Motor City Kitties their first loss since the midsummer classic by a score of 5-3. But when one door closes, another opens, and that door for the Tigers is the beginning of another winning streak as they continue their charge toward the .500 mark and beyond.
MLB

Detroit Tigers game score vs. Texas Rangers: How to watch Wednesday's game

TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). Want to bet the game? Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. First-pitch weather forecast: Partly cloudy, 74 degrees. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers TBA vs. Rangers RHP Jordan Lyles (5-6, 5.20 ERA). Tigers lineup: TBA. Live updates. Can't see the...
MLB

Detroit Tigers Newsletter: 101 games in, it's time to see the forest, not the trees

We could write this Detroit Tigers Newsletter either way, with 101 games down and 61 (barring any COVID breakouts or even more heavy rains) remaining. Right now, the trees are looking pretty ugly: Three straight losses in Kansas City. Too much lumber — two homers each! — by Tiger Killers™ Past (Salvador Perez), Present (Carlos Santana) and Future (Jorge Soler). Soler alone has 67 homers since the start of the 2019 season; 13 of those — nearly 20% — have come off Tigers pitching.
MLB

Look: Chris Castellani’s Detroit Tigers Recap Video Is Going Viral

The Detroit Tigers remain undefeated following a disastrous series against the Minnesota Twins prior to the Major League Baseball All-Star break. Fans are excited and are returning to Comerica Park to witness a fun version of their baseball team. After six consecutive victories and a growing buzz surrounding the Tigers,...
MLB

Tigers vs. Orioles Preview: Detroit looks to extend its winning against the O’s

For a while there, the Detroit Tigers were really chugging along, winning seven-straight games coming out of the All-Star break. However, the streak was halted by the Kansas City Royals, who swept the Tigers out of Kauffman Stadium kicking off a four-game skid for the good guys. However, after a series-opening loss to the Minnesota Twins, Detroit took the final two games to seize the three-game set in the Twin Cities. Which brings us to this weekend’s four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles in the comfy confines of Comerica Park.

