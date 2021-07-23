Cancel
Environment

National Weather Service issues Heat Advisory for Saturday

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe often think of the period from July 3rd to August 11th as the “Dog Days of Summer.” Some say that it signifies hot sultry days “not fit for a dog.”. The Dog Days of Summer describes the most oppressive period of summer and it is certainly going to feel that way over the next few days as temperatures will be rising into the 90s with heat indices ranging from 100 to 105 degrees.

