Why Boosting Your Income Won't Help You Get a Mortgage Right Away

Don't count on a salary bump leading to a larger loan immediately. When you apply for a mortgage loan, your income is one of the key factors lenders look at. Specifically, lenders assess your debt-to-income ratio (DTI), which is a measure of your debt relative to your earnings. If your DTI is too high, you won't be able to get a loan. And a higher DTI can mean a higher interest rate if you do get approved to borrow.