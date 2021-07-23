Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 04:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 07:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 745 AM MST. * At 437 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly along Skunk Creek. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Phoenix, New River and Anthem. Locations along Skunk Creek are the most likely place to experience minor flooding. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.