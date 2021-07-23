Sculptor Uses Chinese Immigrant Communities as Inspiration

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. About 25% of adults in the tri-state area remain unvaccinated, leading New York organizations to ramp up their work to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant, especially in vulnerable communities. Jennifer Diaz led New York Immigration Coalition workers through Jamaica, Queens, to hand out masks and vaccine information. The neighborhood currently has a vaccination rate of only 40%. Diaz spoke with a Spanish-speaking fruit stand vendor, who was unvaccinated. She said she knows the vaccine is good, but hasn’t decided whether to actually take it. When Diaz was asked if it was possible to change people’s opinions on the vaccine, she said it’s best to ensure they have the right information to make the decision. PIX11.