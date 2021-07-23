Cancel
New York City, NY

Sculptor Uses Chinese Immigrant Communities as Inspiration

By Deanna Garcia
Documented
This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Anne Wu, an emerging sculptor and installation artist, uses her creations to reflect the material culture and experience of Chinese immigrant communities. Her latest display, A Patterned Universe, features architectural materials from her immigrant neighborhood in Flushing, Queens. Wu traveled to four Chinatowns in the U.S. to search for examples of shared cultural imagery, finding that each had its own unique backstory, whether it was built by tourists or actual Chinese communities. Wu’s exhibit based on her findings is on display at The Shed in New York City through August 1. Art in America.

Immigration news as it matters to New Yorkers.

