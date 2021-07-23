Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Man standing in road dies after being hit by vehicle, police say

KENS 5 Eyewitness News
A man who was standing in the road died after he was hit by a vehicle, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Thursday on Blanco and Huebner Road.

Police said a man was driving a black dodge pickup when he did not see a man in his 30s standing in the road. He accidently hit the man, then pulled over to render aid.

Authorities transported the man to University Hospital where he passed away. The driver is not facing any charges at this time and the incident has been ruled an accident.

