Jason Aldean Teams Up With Carrie Underwood For New Single “If I Didn’t Love You”

Move over Kelly Clarkson.

Jason Aldean is once again teaming up with a powerhouse female vocalist for his new single, but it’s not the very talented Kelly Clarkson… it’s Carrie Underwood.

Following up his number single, “Blame It On You,” Carrie and Jason trade verses on this new heartbreaker rocker, “If I Didn’t Love You.”

Written by Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy, two members Aldean’s band, as well as John Morgan and Lydia Vaughn, Jason told Apple Music what it was like to work with Carrie.

“It’s really cool for me to get to work with people like that and sort of find my spot in the song to make my voice work with theirs and it’s been great.

I mean, obviously Kelly, the song we did with her got us a Grammy nomination and just was a really big song for us, single of the year at CMA’s.

Hopefully, we can replicate that with this song.”

Check it out.