Largely defined by its busy port and thriving industrial economy, Gijón in the Asturias region might not be on your Spain bucket list. Look closer, however, and you’ll find plenty to change your mind. There’s the charming old fisherman’s quarter, pedestrianised shopping streets and a lively dining scene which all add to the city buzz – plus golden-sand beaches draw fun-seeking summer crowds. And if you fancy hotels with a little more character, there’s a great collection of boutique options, too – bookable with Culture Trip.