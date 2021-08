Given the UK's obsession with hatchbacks, it was a surprise when the last generation of small, fast, four-doors hit the market. It seemed cars like the previous S3 saloon were niches within niches, but seemingly the business case could be made. And now there's more of them than ever: the Audi has returned, Mercedes-AMG sells both A-Class saloon and CLA models and BMW has entered the fray with the M235i Gran Coupe. When Hyundai can justify bringing back the i30 N Fastback, its sort-of saloon version of its first hot hatch, there's clearly something in the small saloon segment.