Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden announces delegation to attend Haitian president's funeral

By Morgan Chalfant
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gz2yA_0b5ckRqP00

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will lead a six-person presidential delegation to attend the funeral of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse on Friday, President Biden announced.

The delegation will consist of U.S. Ambassador to Haiti Michael Sison, newly announced special envoy to Haiti Daniel Foote, the National Security Council’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere Juan Gonzalez and a bipartisan pair of lawmakers: House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.).

The delegation will “pay respects upon the death of His Excellency Jovenel Moïse, Former President of the Republic of Haiti,” the White House said.

A U.S. government official said the delegation will attend the state funeral for Moïse and also meet with Haitian stakeholders to “encourage an inclusive dialogue and consensus-based government.”

“The delegation will reiterate the United States' commitment to working with Haiti’s new government to support its investigation into the assassination of President Moïse, expand COVID-19 vaccination efforts, and promote security and the rule of law, and will urge members of Haiti’s new government to work with civil society to find solutions to the many pressing challenges facing Haiti and facilitate long-term stability and prosperity,” the official said.

“The delegation will also emphasize that preserving and strengthening Haiti’s democratic institutions will be crucial to restoring peace, and that Haitian authorities must uphold the rule of law, tackle corruption, and deliver justice to victims of human rights abuses,” the official added.

Both Thomas-Greenfield and Meeks on Thursday took part in a virtual dialogue with civil society representatives in Haiti that was hosted by the U.S. ambassador in Haiti ahead of traveling to the country.

A state funeral for Moïse is being held in the city of Cap-Haïtien on Friday. The area has been rocked by protests leading up to the funeral for the slain president, who was assassinated at his residence earlier this month, a development that shocked the globe and sent Haiti further into turmoil.

The State Department announced on Thursday that Foote, a career member of the foreign service, would serve as a new special envoy to Haiti to facilitate peace and stability in the country and support efforts to hold free and fair elections.

The Biden administration has also offered assistance to authorities investigating Moïse’s assassination but resisted a request from then-interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph to send troops to protect the country’s critical infrastructure.

Earlier this week, Joseph agreed to hand over power to Ariel Henry, who had been named the new prime minister shortly before Moïse’s assassination.

The U.S. has welcomed the development. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Henry on Thursday and “reiterated the United States’ commitment to supporting the Haitian people following the heinous assassination” of the country’s president, the State Department said.

The U.S. delegation will be the second to visit Haiti since the Haitian president’s assassination. An interagency group met with Haitian authorities and political leaders on July 11 to assess how the U.S. could assist the Haitian government.

Updated at 9:44 a.m.

Comments / 5

The Hill

The Hill

291K+
Followers
30K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Fortenberry
Person
Jovenel Moïse
Person
Gregory Meeks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Haitian#Republic Of Haiti#The United Nations#The White House#The State Department#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
White House
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Washington Monthly

Finding Jovenel Moise’s Assassin Matters Less Than Restoring Haitian Democracy

Monique Clesca is exactly the kind of Haitian to whom the U.S. Embassy should be listening. She’s a prominent pro-democracy civic leader, a veteran of a long career in the United Nations, an outspoken feminist, and a member of the Commission for a Haitian Solution to the Crisis, a group with representatives from all sectors of society. But Clesca says that she’s never been contacted by the embassy. “I’ve never met ambassador [Michele] Sison,” she said, in a telephone interview from Port-au-Prince.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden appoints Trump-critic Khizr Khan to religious freedom commission

President Biden announced Friday that he will appoint Gold Star father Khizr Khan, who famously criticized former President Trump during the 2016 campaign, to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom. Why it matters: Khan's son, U.S. Army Capt. Humayun Khan, was killed on the battlefield in Iraq in 2004....
SocietyPosted by
The Associated Press

Haitian president’s hometown holds funeral amid violence

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (AP) — The body of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was returned to his hometown Friday for a private funeral amid heavy security following violent protests and fears of political volatility in the Caribbean nation. Martine Moïse arrived to cries of “Justice! Justice!” as she headed straight to...
POTUSNew York Post

Haiti’s murdered president laid to rest as tensions flare

The funeral for late Haitian President Jovenel Moïse got underway Friday morning amid heavy security hours after demonstrations turned violent in the impoverished, politically volatile Caribbean nation. Pallbearers in military attire carried Moïse’s body in a closed wooden coffin two weeks after he was gunned down – and his wife,...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Haitian first lady is seen in a sling at tribute for assassinated president Jovenel Moise amid violence ahead of his funeral - as it's revealed Colombian veterans involved in killing trained at Fort Benning

The widow of assassinated Haitian president Jovenel Moise was seen wearing a sling at a tribute for her husband while violence has started ahead of his funeral. Martine Moïse, 47, appeared in public with her three children for the first time since her surprise return to Haiti on Saturday as she attended ceremonies are being held to commemorate her husband in the capital of Port-au-Prince.
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: The hunt for the Haitian president's assassins

July 23 (Reuters) - Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead when assassins armed with assault rifles stormed his private residence in the hills above Port-au-Prince on July 7. The assassination triggered an international manhunt. Here is what we know so far:. HOW WAS MOISE KILLED?. A large group of...
MilitaryNPR

Funeral For Assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse Held In His Hometown

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Singing in non-English language). KELLY: Crowds of supporters shouted, justice, near the family plot, where the ceremony took place. And when the proceedings were disrupted by gunfire, several foreign dignitaries, including the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., fled the area. NPR's Carrie Kahn covers Haiti, joins us now from Mexico City.
SocietyArkansas Online

Grief, rage at funeral of assassinated Haitian

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti -- Heckled by protesters and surrounded by phalanxes of heavily armed guards, foreign diplomats and Haitian politicians attended the funeral of Haiti's assassinated president Friday, a tense event that laid bare a fractured nation's problems instead of providing an opportunity for healing. Less than a half-hour into the...
Public Safetyarcamax.com

Shots fired at Moïse's funeral in Haiti; US and UN delegations leave

CAP-HAÏTIEN, HAITI — Haiti police fired tear gas as shots rang out Friday moments after the start of the funeral ceremony for slain President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated two weeks ago. The U.S. delegation to the ceremony, headed by the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas Greenfield,...
PoliticsNBC News

Widow of slain Haitian president Martine Moise returns home for his funeral

Martine Moise, the widow of Haiti's assassinated president Jovenel Moise, returned to the Caribbean nation on Saturday for his funeral after she was treated in a Miami hospital for injuries sustained during the July 7 attack at their private residence. Jovenel Moise was shot dead when assassins armed with assault...

Comments / 5

Community Policy