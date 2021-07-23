These 4 robo-advisors also give you access to a financial planner at a ‘fraction of the cost’ of hiring one yourself. But is this right for you?

Unfortunately, life is full of “either/or” decisions, and sometimes, once you make a decision, there is no going back. When it comes to your retirement, a bad decision can upset your plans and complicate your Golden Years. As a financial advisor in Greenville, SC, I’ve unfortunately seen this happen time and time again. Don’t guess when it comes to your future! The Global View team compiled 5 important retirement decisions when this often happens. Sometimes the right answer isn’t clear-cut. If this is the case, don’t be afraid to ask for help! Mistakes can have lasting effects. And sometimes, they simply can’t be undone.