Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Xponential Fitness' downsized IPO prices at $12 a share, below $14 to $16 price range

By Ciara Linnane
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Xponential Fitness Inc. said its initial public offering priced at $12 a share late Thursday, below its $14 to $16 price range. The company downsized the deal to 10 million shares from an earlier plan to offer 13.3 million. The shares are expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange later Friday, under the ticker 'XPOF.' BofA Securities, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley were lead underwriters in a syndicate of eight banks.The company is a boutique fitness franchiser with chains including Club Pilates; Row House, a studio chain for indoor rowing; and Stride, a treadmill-based studio chain. The deal comes a week after Mark Walhberg-backed F45 Training Holdings Inc. hit the market. Both companies are going public after a year in which the health-club industry took a beating due to COVID-19. The Renaissance IPO ETF has fallen 1.3% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Fitness#Renaissance Ipo Etf#Xponential Fitness#Xponential Fitness Inc#Bofa Securities#Row House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Goldman Sachs, Marijuana Stock Lead Five Stocks Near Buy Points

Your stocks to watch include bank stocks like Goldman Sachs (GS) and Capital One Financial (COF), as well as cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), tech services firm Globant (GLOB) and specialty chemicals maker Element Solutions (ESI). Shares of those companies are all near buy points. Although some could offer...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

GE stock rallies, trades above $100 after reverse split takes effect

For General Electric Co. investors who might have done a double take when they saw their stock trading above $100, the reason is because the 1-for-8 reverse stock split the industrial conglomerate proposed earlier this year just went into effect. The stock rose 2.1% in morning trading to $105.80, which implies a pre-split adjusted price of about $13.23. The stock's new split-adjusted record close is Aug. 28, 2000's $461.40. GE had said in March that it wanted to implement the reverse split, which is typically effected by companies looking to boost their share price to avoid delisting or to...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

XPeng's stock rallies after record July delivery data, Nio's stock slips

Share of Xpeng Inc. rallied 4.8% in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker reported July deliveries that more than tripled from a year ago and rose 22% from the previous month, to mark a second-straight monthly record. Fellow China-based EV maker Nio Inc.'s stock slipped 0.2% ahead of the open, after July deliveries more than doubled from a year ago but slipped 1.9% from June. XPeng said late Sunday that it delivered 8,040 EVs in July, up 228% from a year ago and up from 6,565 in June, while Nio said early Monday that July deliveries rose 124.5% from a year ago to 7,931 vehicles, after delivering 8,083 EVs in June. XPeng's deliveries in July included 6,054 P7 smart sedans and 1,986 G3 smart compact SUVs, while Nio's July deliveries included 3,669 ES6 5-seater SUVs, 2,560 EC6 five-seater coupes and 1,702 ES8 six- or seven-seater SUVs. Year to date, XPeng's stock has slipped 5.4% and Nio shares have given up 8.3% through Friday, while shares of U.S.-based EV leader Tesla Inc. have eased 2.6% and the S&P 500 has rallied 17.0%.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Ever-Glory stock rockets to pace premarket gainers, Exicure leads most-actives list

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. rocketed 99.1% in active trading early Monday, enough to pace all of the gainers in the premarket session, after the China-based apparel retailer and supply chain solution provider announced a share repurchase program of up to $5 million. Trading volume of 10.9 million shares, which compares with the full-day average of about 755,000 shares, made the stock the second-most active in the premarket. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $2.26, the buyback program, which lasts through the end of the year, could represent 14.9% of the company's market capitalization. The most active stock in the premarket is Exicure Inc.'s , which ran up 36.3% on 16.0 million shares after Ipsen said it will make an upfront cash payment of $20 million to Exicure as part of an exclusive collaboration to research, develop and commercialize potential treatments for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome. Exicure will also be eligible to receive $1 billion in option exercise fees and milestone payments. The rallies come as futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.4%.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

News Corp to buy OPIS for $1.15 billion in cash

News Corp announced Monday an agreement to buy Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) for $1.15 billion in cash, from S&P Global Inc. and IHS Market Ltd. . The media and information services company said OPIS, the digital data, analytics and insights provider, will become part of the Professional Information Business of News Corp's Dow Jones business, including Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires and Factiva. As part of the deal, News Corp expects to receive an estimated tax benefit of $180 million. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. "OPIS will be the cornerstone for a rising commodities, energy and renewables digital business that we are convinced will have a positive impact on Dow Jones and News Corp," said News Corp. Chief Executive Robert Thomson. News Corp's stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 32.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has advanced 17.0%. News Corp is the parent of Dow Jones and MarketWatch, the publisher of this report.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

ON Semiconductor stock surges after record earnings that beat expectations, upbeat outlook

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. shot up 8.2% in premarket trading Monday, after the chipmaker reported record adjusted profit and revenue that beat expectations and provided an upbeat outlook, citing accelerating demand in the automotive and industrial end markets. Net income was $184.1 million, or 42 cents a share, after a loss of $1.4 billion, or roughly breakeven on a per-share basis, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share increased to a record 63 cents from 12 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 49 cents. Revenue grew 37.6% to $1.67 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.62 billion. For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted EPS of 68 cents to 80 cents and revenue of $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion, above the FactSet consensus for EPS of 51 cents and revenue of $1.61 billion. Gross margin is expected to improve to 38.8% to 40.9% in the third quarter from 38.3% in the second quarter. The stock has rallied 19.3% year to date through Friday, while the PHLX Semiconductor Index has run up 20.1% and the S&P 500 has advanced 17.0%.
RetailPosted by
MarketWatch

Foot Locker confirms deals to spend $1.1 billion to buy retailers WSS and atmos

Foot Locker Inc. is spending $1.11 billion in cash to buy two retailers in separate deals for companies with retail brands WSS and atmos, with both deals expected to close late in the third quarter. The deals were reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal. Foot Locker's stock rose 0.3% in premarket trading. Foot Locker said it was paying $750 million to buy U.S.-based athletic footwear and apparel retailer Eurostar Inc., or WSS. The retailer, which generated $425 million in revenue in fiscal 2020, operates 93 off-mall stores in California, Texas, Arizona and Nevada. Foot Locker is also spending $360 million to buy Japan-based Text Trading Co. K.K., which owns the atmos brand of sneakers and apparel. Atmos recorded $175 million in revenue in fiscal 2020, and has 49 stores globally including 39 stores in Japan. Foot Locker's stock has rallied 41.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has advanced 17.0%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Affirm stock rockets after Square announces $29 billion deal for rival Afterpay

Shares of buy-now pay-later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings Inc. are surging more than 18% in Monday trading after Square Inc. announced its plans to purchase BNPL rival Afterpay Ltd. for a 31% premium in a vote of confidence for the payment trend. The deal is valued at $29 billion. Afterpay and Affirm are among companies offering financial technology that lets consumers split their purchases into installments in a break from the traditional credit-card model of compounding interest. Some BNPL products are interest-free, while others carry simple interest. Affirm's stock "will now include an M&A premium," Bernstein's Harshita Rawat wrote in a note to clients. In her view, the deal announcement translates to a negative read for PayPal Holdings Inc. , which also has expanded into BNPL and is seeing a 0.2% drop in its stock during Monday's session. She saw a positive read through for Marqeta Inc. , which works with both Afterpay and Square on debit-based products, though Marqeta shares are off 0.4% in Monday trading.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Stocks open higher to kick off August on positive note

U.S. stocks opened higher Monday, kicking off August on a positive note after a bipartisan group of senators unveiled the text of a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure bill and investors continued to shrug off worries about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. After losing ground last week, major indexes were trading not far off record levels. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 125 points, or 0.4%, at 35,060, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.5% to 4,417.22. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.6% at 14,751.15.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Robinhood Stock Opens At $38, Initially Trades Below IPO Price

After months of anticipation, shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) began trading on Thursday after the popular trading app completed an IPO valuing the company at $32 billion. Robinhood's Volatile Start: Robinhood opened at $38 after pricing its IPO shares at $38, the low end of its target range...
Stocksinvesting.com

Robinhood Prices IPO at Bottom of Marketed Range

(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) will start trading later on Thursday after pricing its initial public offering at the low end of its range, in what was a muted start for one of the year’s most highly anticipated listings. The price indicates investors weren’t clamoring to buy Robinhood’s stock...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (OMGA) Prices 7.4M Share IPO at $17/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMGA) ("Omega"), a development-stage biotechnology company leveraging its OMEGA Epigenomic Programmingâ„¢ platform to harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,400,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Omega. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Omega, are expected to be approximately $125.8 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. Omega's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "OMGA" on July 30, 2021. The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Omega has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,110,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
StocksStreetInsider.com

IN8bio, Inc. (INAB) Prices 4M Share IPO at $10/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies utilizing its DeltEx platform (“IN8bio” or the “Company”), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $40 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. All of the shares are being offered by IN8bio. IN8bio’s common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on July 30, 2021, under the symbol “INAB.” The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, IN8bio has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dole stock suffers downbeat debut, as it opens below IPO price and falls further

Dole PLC stumbled out of the gate Friday, as the Ireland-based fruit and vegetable company's stock opened 6.3% below the price of the downsized initial public offering, then slipped even further. The IPO had priced overnight at $16 a share, at the low end of the recently lowered expected range of between $16 and $17. The company raised $400 million, as it sold 25.0 million shares in the IPO, down from expectations of a 30.3 million share offering. The stock's first trade was at $15.00 at 11:18 a.m. Eastern for 1.6 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at $1.48 billion. The stock was down 9.1% at $14.55 in recent trading. The stock's downbeat debut occurred on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 0.1% while the S&P 500 slid 0.5%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dole's downsized IPO prices at low end of expected range, valuing company at $1.6 billion

Dole PLC is set to go public Friday, as the Ireland-based fruit and vegetable company's downsized initial public offering priced overnight at $16 a share, to value the company at about $1.57 billion. The pricing was at the low end of the expected range of between $16 and $17 a share, which was recently lowered from a previous expected range of between $20 and $23 a share. The company sold 25.0 million shares in the IPO, down from a previously expected 30.3 million shares, as the company raised $400 million. The stock is expected to begin trading on the NYSE some time after the open under the ticker symbol "DOLE." The company is going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 1.0% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 5.7%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy