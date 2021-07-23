Dayton’s Project developer asks judge to halt foreclosure sale [Correction]

Jorgenson Construction Inc. (JCI) announces expanded services with the introduction of a new Service Division. In operation for 37 years, Jorgenson Construction provides high-quality workmanship, through an honest and authentic approach, with a focus on corporate tenant improvements, K-12 education, and community facility projects. “As the world begins to return to normal, we recognize there has been a shift in construction demand. With this shift comes an opportunity for Jorgenson Construction to support our client’s long-term real estate needs by bringing them the transparent pricing, responsive service and high-quality craftsmanship they know they can trust,” exclaimed Matt Jorgenson, President of Jorgenson Construction. Expanded services include facility assessment and long-term maintenance planning. Led by a team of Jorgenson’s veteran carpenters, and supported by specialty contractors, the new service division also provides both routine and on-call maintenance services to both new and existing clients. "We understand that as companies begin to transition their employees back into the office, it will be critical for them to offer a better employee experience than they perhaps previously provided. From small repairs to larger retrofits and technology additions, Jorgenson is here to support those needs,” stated Steve McMahon, Vice President of Construction. About Jorgenson Construction Established in 1983 by Stan and Bonnie Jorgenson, Jorgenson Construction is a full-service construction firm founded on Midwestern family values. With a focus on delivering high-quality results to their clients, the Jorgenson team believes it is through the passion and dedication of each team member that makes them unique. Delivering with honesty, authenticity and teamwork, Jorgenson has become known as Minnesota’s most trusted construction partner.