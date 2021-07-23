Cancel
Dayton, MN

Dayton’s Project developer asks judge to halt foreclosure sale [Correction]

By Dylan Thomas
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Attorneys for New York-based 601W Cos. requested a temporary restraining order that would block an upcoming auction of a loan to the project.

The week in bankruptcies: Oliver & Co. LLC.

Minneapolis area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended July 23, 2021. Year to date through July 23, 2021, the court recorded 19 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -17 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Jorgenson Construction Expands with the Introduction of a new Service Division

Jorgenson Construction Inc. (JCI) announces expanded services with the introduction of a new Service Division. In operation for 37 years, Jorgenson Construction provides high-quality workmanship, through an honest and authentic approach, with a focus on corporate tenant improvements, K-12 education, and community facility projects. “As the world begins to return to normal, we recognize there has been a shift in construction demand. With this shift comes an opportunity for Jorgenson Construction to support our client’s long-term real estate needs by bringing them the transparent pricing, responsive service and high-quality craftsmanship they know they can trust,” exclaimed Matt Jorgenson, President of Jorgenson Construction. Expanded services include facility assessment and long-term maintenance planning. Led by a team of Jorgenson’s veteran carpenters, and supported by specialty contractors, the new service division also provides both routine and on-call maintenance services to both new and existing clients. "We understand that as companies begin to transition their employees back into the office, it will be critical for them to offer a better employee experience than they perhaps previously provided. From small repairs to larger retrofits and technology additions, Jorgenson is here to support those needs,” stated Steve McMahon, Vice President of Construction. About Jorgenson Construction Established in 1983 by Stan and Bonnie Jorgenson, Jorgenson Construction is a full-service construction firm founded on Midwestern family values. With a focus on delivering high-quality results to their clients, the Jorgenson team believes it is through the passion and dedication of each team member that makes them unique. Delivering with honesty, authenticity and teamwork, Jorgenson has become known as Minnesota’s most trusted construction partner.
Court records Leads - July 23, 2021

Discover if your customers, suppliers or competition are involved in litigation. Uncover any lawsuits or judgments that may put your business at risk, while also using the data to gain a competitive edge. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
Uponor plans $10M in expansion projects at 2 Minnesota facilities, driven by homebuilder demand

Responding to rising demand for its plumbing systems products, Apple Valley-based Uponor North America Inc. announced plans to invest $10 million into expansions of two Minnesota facilities. Uponor plans a 57,000-square-foot expansion of its Lakeville distribution center, scheduled for completion in June 2022. It’s also adding 25,000 square feet of...
Real estate Leads - July 16, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
Twin Cities Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Firms (Leasing)

This list, compiled with information from company representatives and websites, looks back at what was a difficult and unprecedented year for the commercial real estate industry. Minnesota began to feel the brunt of the pandemic in March 2020, leading to a temporary but significant slowdown in selling and leasing activity. Was that a factor in the low response rate to this year’s survey? We can’t say for certain, but it could have been. An executive from one company surveyed for this list declined to participate this year, citing a shift in focus during the pandemic to asset management from leasing and selling. Others responded to our survey request for one list but chose not to complete the other. Notable names missing this year include Jones Lang LaSalle, CBRE Group Inc., Re/Max Results, Newmark and Transwestern.

