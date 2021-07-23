Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

M Night Shyamalan

By Hannah Strong
lwlies.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA family’s dream vacation turns into a nightmare when they start to age rapidly in M Night Shyamalan’s latest twisty thriller. “I hope I die before I get old,” sang Roger Daltrey in The Who’s 1965 smash-hit ‘My Generation’. In M Night Shyamalan’s 13th feature, there is precious little time to make that distinction, as a family on a dream vacation inadvertently find themselves stranded on a beach where the passage of time is rapidly accelerated. It’s the latest high-concept thriller from the master of the cinematic bait and switch – a pleasing blend of comedy, horror and action with entertaining and occasionally silly results.

lwlies.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Daltrey
Person
Rufus Sewell
Person
Vicky Krieps
Person
Shyamalan
Person
Ken Leung
Person
Kathleen Chalfant
Person
Aaron Pierre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oscar Levy#M Night Shyamalan#Sandcastle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesComicBook

Old Review: M. Night Shyamalan Delivers Another Bizarre and Baffling Thriller

Few genre filmmakers have earned such wild swings in fan reactions as M. Night Shyamalan, with even his most devout fans being able to acknowledge that he has made a number of unexpected missteps with various projects. Films like The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, and Signs earned him immense praise early on, while efforts like The Lady in the Water, The Happening, and The Last Airbender saw him lose favor among general audiences and fanatics at large. Even following those disappointing efforts, films like The Visit and Split proved he still had a number of compelling ideas. His latest outing, Old, thrusts viewers back into the abyss of experiences that are both tonally and narratively uneven and inconsistent, demonstrating yet again that while his direction and staging of unsettling sequences are almost unmatched, the scares don't matter if the script is too absurd.
Moviesbostonhassle.com

REVIEW: Old (2021) dir. M. Night Shyamalan

Like a character in one of his movies, M. Night Shyamalan seems to be stuck in the wrong timeline. When a director of Shyamalan’s offbeat sensibilities makes it into the Hollywood big leagues, they generally follow a set path: a string of cultishly adored indie films; a critical breakout at Sundance; and, finally, a studio deal, either to craft a mainstreamed version of their stock-in-trade or, more frequently these days, to helm a big-budget superhero IP extension. This is, emphatically, not the path Shyamalan has traveled. After making one indie film and one studio rom-com (both barely released and hardly noticed), Shyamalan exploded onto the national consciousness with The Sixth Sense, a truly massive studio crossover hit which was nominated for six Oscars, made over 300 million Clinton-era dollars, and bestowed upon us one of film’s most instantly recognizable catchphrases (“I see dead people!”) and one of its most indelible performances (in Haley Joel Osment’s remarkable, wide-eyed Cole Sear).
Moviesdailydead.com

Review: M. Night Shyamalan’s OLD is an Oddball Excursion in Existential Horror

When it comes to the modern Masters of Horror, I think it’s safe to say that M. Night Shyamalan is easily one of the most debated purveyors of genre fare. To this writer, what that indicates is that Shyamalan isn’t a storyteller looking to make movies (and now, episodic television) that easily fit into widely accepted narrative structures adopted by so many others, which is why I think he can be a challenging filmmaker for some viewers to really get into. Personally, I’ll take a director that takes risks and continually challenges themselves any day of the week over a director that plays it safe and sticks to a tried-and-true formula. That being said, Old is certainly going to be another divisive film from Shyamalan that may alienate some and frustrate others, due to the film’s frenetic pacing and storytelling structure as well as how the performances are staged here.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Together’ Trailer: James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan in Scenes from a Quarantined Marriage

The past year and a half has been hard on ever couple, but it was especially hard on the husband and wife in Stephen Daldry’s BBC drama film “Together.” Shot in just 10 days during lockdown this past spring, the film stars UK favorites James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan as a married couple in crisis, and stuck in their apartment. After premiering earlier this year overseas, the film finally gets a stateside theatrical release from Bleecker Street Films on August 27. Check out the trailer below.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Al Roker shares bittersweet message involving his daughter

Al Roker has three children who he is incredibly close to which is why saying goodbye to them is so hard. The Today show weatherman surprised fans on Saturday when he revealed his youngest daughter, Leila, had jetted to Tokyo to also report on the Olympics. While he was ecstatic...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...
MoviesComicBook

Nicolas Cage Reveals the One Movie of His He Will Never Watch

It's pretty reasonable to call Nicholas Cage a film icon, as the actor has appeared in an ever-growing number of fascinating and memorable films. Fans of Cage probably have their favorite performance of his that they want to watch or rewatch — but apparently, there's one title that the actor has no plans to revisit. In a recent interview with Variety, Cage briefly spoke about his upcoming role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming film that will see him portraying a fictionalized version of himself. As Cage put it, he'll "never see" The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because the film's self-aware nature will be a bit too much for him.
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
Celebritiesstarradiovegas.com

Brad Pitt Look-Alike Says It Is Impossible To Date Normally

Nathan Meads is a single dad from Oxford, England who works as a subcontractor — but his uncanny resemblance to Brad Pitt has garnered so much attention that it’s affected his dating life. Per the New York Post, 35-year-old Meads explained how his likeness to Pitt, 57, makes it hard...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson looked like a bonafide popstar as she recreated an iconic Britney Spears look for her upcoming movie Senior Year. The actress donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers in homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy. Posing in her trailer, Rebel appeared to have...
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies After 'Heart-Related Issue'

Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga has died at the age of 64 years old. The Nigerian movie industry staple reportedly died from a "heart-related disease" according to her family, refuting rumors that the actress succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic. "She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64, on...
talesbuzz.com

90 Day Fiance viewers are questioning Natalie and Julia’s friendship

Natalie Mordovtseva is currently struggling within her marriage to Mike Youngquist on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? but she has found an ally with her Seattle friend, Juliana. Almost immediately, fans started to question the basis of this relationship, especially after an extremely revealing conversation between the two. TLC...

Comments / 0

Community Policy