M Night Shyamalan
A family’s dream vacation turns into a nightmare when they start to age rapidly in M Night Shyamalan’s latest twisty thriller. “I hope I die before I get old,” sang Roger Daltrey in The Who’s 1965 smash-hit ‘My Generation’. In M Night Shyamalan’s 13th feature, there is precious little time to make that distinction, as a family on a dream vacation inadvertently find themselves stranded on a beach where the passage of time is rapidly accelerated. It’s the latest high-concept thriller from the master of the cinematic bait and switch – a pleasing blend of comedy, horror and action with entertaining and occasionally silly results.lwlies.com
