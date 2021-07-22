Try Five New Self-Guided Tours in Downtown Raleigh

Are you looking for things to do in Raleigh this summer? Check out these self-guided tours created by the Raleigh Digital Connectors Program!

You can discover new places to visit whether you are a longtime Raleigh resident or a weekend visitor. Tour attractions are centered around five themes:

Interactive and PDF maps are available to guide you at your own pace, whether you decide to walk or bike to each attraction. Audio descriptions are also included to hear more about each location. The tours were developed and narrated by Raleigh Digital Connectors with the help of our partners at the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Raleigh Digital Connectors Program is a nationally renowned program providing technology and leadership training for youths ages 14-18. The program offers young people a chance to expand 21st-century technology skills, develop professional life skills, participate in open data projects, explore workplace pathways, and serve their communities.