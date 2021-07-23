How does the Big Ten slow down Ohio State football’s Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson?

This week at LGHL, we have taken a look through the record books at some of the most impressive marks in Ohio State history. Some records will stand the test of time, as the college football game has changed drastically through the years and is almost an entirely different sport than it was back in the day. However, some records are very attainable, and there are a few that could certainly be broken during the 2021 season if this team lives up to its lofty expectations.