Ohio State

How does the Big Ten slow down Ohio State football’s Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson?

By Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 10 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS -- Ohio State football might have the best wide receiver tandem in college football in Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. The two combined for 1,452 yards and 13 touchdowns on 93 catches last season, including nine 100-yard receiving games. That was 69.1 percent of the 2,100 yards Justin Fields threw for last season and 59.1 percent of the touchdowns on 58.9 percent of the catches. They were the Buckeyes’ passing game last season, and their production allowed Brian Hartline to get away from the six-man rotation that’s been a staple of the program.

