Despite lower than expected growth, U.S. economic output surpassed an important milestone in the second quarter of 2021, according to a new report by the Department of Commerce. The economy, as measured by real gross domestic product (GDP), grew at an annual rate of 6.5 percent in the second quarter of 2021. With this level of growth, the total size of the economy has rebounded from the pandemic and surpassed where the economy stood at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, before the pandemic began.