Kiké Hernández continued in his hot streak Thursday night at Fenway Park and he did so in clutch fashion. Hernández only had one hit in the Red Sox’s series opener against the Yankees, but it was one of the biggest of the night for Boston. His two-RBI double in the ninth inning leveled the score between the American League East rivals, and the Red Sox rode the momentum to a 5-4 victory in 10 frames.