Covid: Suffolk school self-isolations due to community spread

Recently, Legislator Sarah Anker joined Suffolk County Department of Health Services Commissioner Gregson Pigott, Suffolk County Division of Community Mental Hygiene Services Director Cari Faith Besserman, Suffolk County Department of Information Technology and members of the Suffolk County Addiction Prevention and Support Advisory Panel outside at the William H. Rogers Suffolk County Legislature Building to announce the launch of a Suffolk County webpage dedicated to addiction and mental health resources, www.suffolkstopaddiction.org. The Suffolk County webpage was created by Resolution No. 34-2021, introduced by Legislator Sarah Anker, which was unanimously passed earlier this year. The legislation directed the Suffolk County Department of Information Technology and the Department of Health to collaborate to create a comprehensive webpage dedicated to addiction, mental health, substance use disorder prevention, and rehabilitation services. The webpage features sections that include important emergency numbers, substance use disorder and mental health information and resources, and a list of treatment providers compiled by the Suffolk County Division of Community Mental Hygiene Services.
