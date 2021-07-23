Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid: Suffolk school self-isolations due to community spread

By Long Reads
BBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn increase in self-isolating school staff and students in Suffolk was down to community spread of coronavirus, according to a county education leader. Suffolk County Council's assistant director for education and learning, Adrian Orr, said there had been a "real rigour" in school Covid-19 protocols. About 2,600 students and staff...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Spread#Suffolk County Council#Bbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Instagram
Related
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Self-isolation 'crippling' Cleveland Police

The number of Cleveland Police officers self-isolating is "crippling" the front line, a police association has warned. Cleveland Police Federation chairman Glen Teeley said the force was "running on overtime" and close to minimum levels of staff. The government is due to announce which fully vaccinated critical workers in England...
Cell PhonesBBC

Covid-19: Crucial for pinged people to self-isolate - No 10

Downing Street has insisted it is "crucial" to self-isolate when sent an alert by the Covid app - and businesses should help employees to do so. It comes after business minister Paul Scully said he would encourage people who are "pinged" to self-isolate but they can make an "informed decision".
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: 'Crucial' to self-isolate and Olympics cancellation 'was never an option'

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday morning. Downing Street is insisting it is "crucial" to self-isolate when sent an alert by the Covid app - and businesses should help employees to do so. The remarks came after business minister Paul Scully said he would encourage people who are "pinged" to self-isolate but they can make an "informed decision". The app has always been voluntary to download and any alerts are advisory. The government also says there will be no list of critical workers exempt from isolating rules and exemptions will be "considered on a case-by-case basis". Individual businesses will have to contact their relevant government department to apply for any exemption.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: What is the pilot testing scheme to avoid self-isolation?

Labour has accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak of trying to "dodge" self-isolation rules. After they were named as close contacts of someone who had tested positive at the weekend, Downing Street first said they would participate in a Covid testing pilot - rather than self-isolating - before reversing this decision within hours.
Food SafetyBBC

Salad firm staff self-isolating after Evesham Covid-19 outbreak

Workers at a salad growing and packing firm are self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19. Close contacts of 18 staff at Valefresco in Offenham, near Evesham, are being identified, Worcestershire County Council sad. Public health England staff are working with the firm which grows crops such as lettuce and tomatoes.
Suffolk County, NYlongisland.com

With Rise in Addiction Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Suffolk Launches User-Friendly Addiction Resource Webpage

Recently, Legislator Sarah Anker joined Suffolk County Department of Health Services Commissioner Gregson Pigott, Suffolk County Division of Community Mental Hygiene Services Director Cari Faith Besserman, Suffolk County Department of Information Technology and members of the Suffolk County Addiction Prevention and Support Advisory Panel outside at the William H. Rogers Suffolk County Legislature Building to announce the launch of a Suffolk County webpage dedicated to addiction and mental health resources, www.suffolkstopaddiction.org. The Suffolk County webpage was created by Resolution No. 34-2021, introduced by Legislator Sarah Anker, which was unanimously passed earlier this year. The legislation directed the Suffolk County Department of Information Technology and the Department of Health to collaborate to create a comprehensive webpage dedicated to addiction, mental health, substance use disorder prevention, and rehabilitation services. The webpage features sections that include important emergency numbers, substance use disorder and mental health information and resources, and a list of treatment providers compiled by the Suffolk County Division of Community Mental Hygiene Services.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Self-isolation rule changes on 16 August 'nailed on' - PM

The end of remaining coronavirus rules in England on 16 August for those fully vaccinated is "nailed on", the prime minister says. In an interview with radio station LBC, Boris Johnson said no review was needed before lifting the last restrictions. From 16 August, fully-vaccinated people will no longer have...
Public Healthbatleynews.co.uk

List of sectors exempt from Covid self isolation alerts to be published today

A list of sectors whose workers will be exempt from Covid-19 self-isolation rules will be published by the government on Thursday (22 July), it has been announced. The announcement comes as ministers struggle to contain the “pingdemic” which has forced thousands of workers to be forced into quarantine after being contacted by the NHS Track and Trace app.
WorldBBC

Covid: The holiday makers having to self-isolate abroad

In early July, university student Aimee flew out to Zakynthos, Greece. More than a week into her trip, the tour operator she was travelling with said that there had been a few cases of coronavirus and asked everyone to take a test. Aimee's came back positive. "I was sharing with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy