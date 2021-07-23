Back To School? Bring Your Mask: New Orleans Public Schools Reinstates Mask Mandate Following City A
Masks will once again be mandated inside New Orleans Public Schools in response to the city’s new indoor mask advisory, the district announced Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the city publicly recommended that all individuals resume mask use indoors regardless of their vaccination status. For weeks, officials have used relaxed mask restrictions, put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as a way to incentivize vaccinations.www.kedm.org
