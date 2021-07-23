Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Back To School? Bring Your Mask: New Orleans Public Schools Reinstates Mask Mandate Following City A

KEDM
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMasks will once again be mandated inside New Orleans Public Schools in response to the city’s new indoor mask advisory, the district announced Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the city publicly recommended that all individuals resume mask use indoors regardless of their vaccination status. For weeks, officials have used relaxed mask restrictions, put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as a way to incentivize vaccinations.

www.kedm.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Louisiana Health
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#School Districts#Back To School#Cdc#Aap#Nola Public Schools#Maskless#Nola Ps Medical Advisors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Kathy Griffin says she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer

Kathy Griffin has revealed that she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer and her doctors are optimistic she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”. The comedian took to Instagram and Twitter Monday to say her cancer was caught early and confined to her left lung. The surgery will result in half her left lung being removed.
New York City, NYPosted by
NBC News

10 people shot in alleged gang attack in New York City, police say

Ten people were shot in the New York City borough of Queens on Saturday night, according to the New York City Police department. Two gun men approached a group of people on foot near 99th Street and 37th Avenue in Queens on Saturday evening while brandishing weapons, NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North Assistant Chief and Commanding Officer Galen Frierson said during a press conference on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy