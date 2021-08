SYDNEY (Aug 2): Australia's second- and third-biggest oil and gas companies are set to merge to become one of the largest in the region and in the top 20 globally. Oil Search Ltd on Monday said it agreed to an improved all-share offer from Santos Ltd that would give its equity holders 0.6275 new Santos share for each one held, giving them about 38.5% of the merged group. The combined entity would have a market capitalisation of about US$16 billion, vying with Woodside Petroleum Ltd to be Australia's biggest independent liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer.