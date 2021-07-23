Arkansas Covid Patients Mostly Unvaccinated And Trending Younger

ARKANSAS COVID RATES UP - As More cases of covid-19 get reported all across the country, most attributes the latest spread to the new Delta variant of the Coronavirus. Arkansas currently leads the nation in new infections per-capita and the rate of hospitalizations is also on the increase. A year ago before a vaccine was available, health experts warned of those who were most at risk for succumbing to the virus. The focus was to protect the most vulnerable, the elderly who likely had pre-existing health conditions, usually people over the age of 60. But during an appearance this week on Arkansas Public Television’s “Talk Business and Politics”, Dr. Cam Patterson, Chancellor for the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences health system – explained the average age of covid patients is trending much lower.