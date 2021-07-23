Cancel
Arkansas State

Arkansas Covid Patients Mostly Unvaccinated And Trending Younger

KEDM
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARKANSAS COVID RATES UP - As More cases of covid-19 get reported all across the country, most attributes the latest spread to the new Delta variant of the Coronavirus. Arkansas currently leads the nation in new infections per-capita and the rate of hospitalizations is also on the increase. A year ago before a vaccine was available, health experts warned of those who were most at risk for succumbing to the virus. The focus was to protect the most vulnerable, the elderly who likely had pre-existing health conditions, usually people over the age of 60. But during an appearance this week on Arkansas Public Television’s “Talk Business and Politics”, Dr. Cam Patterson, Chancellor for the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences health system – explained the average age of covid patients is trending much lower.

The Independent

‘That time has passed’: Arkansas doctor shares anguish of telling dying Covid patients it’s too late for vaccine

A doctor in Arkansas says dying Covid patients beg him for a vaccine, and he has to tell them it’s too late.“I see someone daily – for the last three weeks – that is possibly dying, certainly very sick, that asks if they can get their vaccine,” Dr Michael Bolding told CNN. “And it is heartbreaking to tell them that that time has passed, that that was five to six weeks ago to prevent this.”Dr Bolding works at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. That state, along with Missouri, has become the epicentre of the United States’ latest...
Northwest Arkansas hospitals at all-time high of COVID-19 patients

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas hospitals reached an all-time high of patients with COVID-19 Friday, according to a news release from the NWA Health Care Community. Hospitals in the area had 146 hospitalized coronavirus patients. The previous high was Jan. 6, 2021, when they had 140 patients. The hospitals have...
FOX2Now

Area doctors seeing higher percentage of younger COVID patients

ST. LOUIS – A combination of factors could be contributing to area hospitals seeing a larger percentage of younger patients. Dr. Rachel Charney, pediatric emergency room physician and medical director for disaster preparedness at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, points to two likely reasons. “Since our children are the...
Greenville Fire Department: 98% Of Hospitalized COVID Patients Are Unvaccinated

Hunt County has seen a surge in residents testing positive for COVID-19 over recent weeks, sitting No. 2 in the 19-county region with COVID inpatients. Greenville Fire Department (GFD) urges you to help us increase the rate of COVID vaccinations in our community. Per the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), “98% – 99% of Americans with severe COVID requiring hospitalization are unvaccinated adults.” In addition, “25% of COVID that is circulating in the United States right now is the Delta variant.”

