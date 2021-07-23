Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cass County, MI

Man found hiding in tree fort after deliberately sideswiping another vehicle in Barron Lake Thursday

By Staff Report
Niles Daily Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOWARD TOWNSHIP — A hit-and-run suspect has been apprehended after an incident near Barron Lake Thursday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to Barron Lake Road near Cook Street at 8:12 p.m. Thursday. Jeffrey Vankirk, 50, of Niles, told deputies that another driver spotted his vehicle and deliberately tried to ram into it. The suspect then sped up and sideswiped Vankirk’s vehicle before leaving the scene.

leaderpub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niles, MI
City
Howard Township, MI
Cass County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lake, MI
County
Cass County, MI
Niles, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cass Lake#Cass County K9 Faust#4th District Court#The Pokagon Tribal Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Kathy Griffin says she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer

Kathy Griffin has revealed that she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer and her doctors are optimistic she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”. The comedian took to Instagram and Twitter Monday to say her cancer was caught early and confined to her left lung. The surgery will result in half her left lung being removed.
New York City, NYPosted by
NBC News

10 people shot in alleged gang attack in New York City, police say

Ten people were shot in the New York City borough of Queens on Saturday night, according to the New York City Police department. Two gun men approached a group of people on foot near 99th Street and 37th Avenue in Queens on Saturday evening while brandishing weapons, NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North Assistant Chief and Commanding Officer Galen Frierson said during a press conference on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy