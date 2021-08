It seems a long time since I was lucky enough to get a first crack of the Audi e-tron GT about three years ago. At that point the sleek four-door EV was still a prototype, though even then its focus was fairly clear. While Audi’s high-performance electric grand tourer may be the mechanical twin of the Porsche Taycan, here that all drives to a different tune. Porsche touts the Taycan as a four-door all-electric sportscar, as close right now to a four-seater electric 911 that you can get. Audi’s e-tron GT, meanwhile, is a genuine grand tourer, albeit one with the same propensity for speed as the Taycan.