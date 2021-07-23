Microsoft gets new Street-high price target from Citi. Why one trader says 'it’s a staple within your portfolio'

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.79.