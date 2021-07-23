The Afghan Government Retains Significant Military Capabilities, CIA Chief Says

The United States will use a military base in Virginia to temporarily house Afghan interpreters fleeing their home country due to the withdrawal of US forces after 20 years of war, officials said Monday. Around 700 interpreters and other Afghans who helped the United States will be taken to Fort Lee, an army post in southern Virginia, along with immediate family members, for a total of around 2,500 people, State Department spokesman Ned Price said. The interpreters -- who worked for the United States and fear for their lives as the Taliban make rapid gains in Afghanistan -- are among some 20,000 applying for asylum under so-called Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs). "These are brave Afghans," Price said, "who have completed thorough SIV security vetting processes."