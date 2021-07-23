Cancel
Kodiak Sciences Has Declined $125M Funding From Baker Bros Citing Strong Balance Sheet

  • In December 2019, Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) entered into a funding agreement with Baker Bros Advisors LP, wherein Baker Bros agreed to fund up to $225 million in exchange for the right to 4.5% royalties on Kodiak’s potential future net sales of KSI-301 and certain other products.
  • The royalty was capped at 4.5 times the total amount funded under the Funding Agreement.
  • By February 2020, Baker Bros funded $100 million, with the remaining $125 million to be provided after achieving specified criteria.
  • At Kodiak’s request, Baker Bros acknowledged and confirmed that the second funding amount would not be paid, and the aggregate royalty cap would be reduced from around $1 billion to $450 million.
  • The request was made in light of, among other factors, Kodiak’s strong balance sheet and its clinical trial progress.
  • As of March, the cash balance stood at $929 million.
  • Price Action: KOD shares are down 3.8% at $84.77 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

