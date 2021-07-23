FBI & Maine State Police Offer $10K Reward for Thirsty Bandit

A Lincoln man is a suspect in two assaults in Bangor, including a brutal attack on a homeless man. Bangor Police were called to the intersection of Cedar and Main Streets at approximately 8:30 Wednesday night for a report of an assault. They spoke with a woman who said a man had knocked her down after asking her for a cigarette. Officers approached Riley Boyington, 23 of Lincoln, and learned that he was out on bail after a previous arrest. He was taken into custody, charged with assault and violating his bail, and transported to the Penobscot County Jail. At approximately 1:00 Thursday morning, Boyington was released from jail on personal recognizance bail, for the two charges.