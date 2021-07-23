Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Q106.5

FBI & Maine State Police Offer $10K Reward for Thirsty Bandit

By Cindy Campbell
Posted by 
Q106.5
Q106.5
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The FBI and Maine State Police are offering a sizeable reward for information that leads to the arrest of the Thirsty Bandit. Just before 9:00 on Friday morning, June 25th, 2021, an unknown man walked into the Maine Saving Federal Credit Union in Corinth and allegedly committed an armed robbery. Just prior to the robbery, police say he got a drink at the Dollar General Store next door, which prompted police to dub him the 'Thirsty Bandit.' The man walked into the credit union, displayed a gun in the waistband of his pants, and demanded money. As the tellers emptied their drawers, the man put the cash in a black bag with handles, before fleeing on foot.

q1065.fm

Comments / 0

Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The Dollar General Store#The Maine State Police
Related
Sanford, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Maine Drug Agents Seize Nearly 4 Pounds of Fentanyl in Sanford

Two people are facing charges after MDEA agents seized nearly 4 pounds of fentanyl from their home. Maine Drug Enforcement agents have been investigating Scott Huff and Eva Valley for some time, including allegedly making purchases of fentanyl from the couple at their Pearl Street residence in Sanford. Officials say the pair would regularly travel out of state to purchase fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine for resale in the greater Sanford area.
Farmington, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Chesterville Bicyclist fatally struck by a Pickup in Farmington

A Chesterville man died over the weekend when his bicycle was struck by a pickup truck in Farmington. The accident happened just before 4:00 on Saturday afternoon. Farmington Police say 50-year-old Christopher Krol of Chesterville was riding his bicycle on Farmington Falls Road when he was hit. An investigation into the incident revealed that Krol turned his bicycle into the path of a pickup truck, being driven by 50-year-old Richard Dow of Wilton. WABI-TV reports there was no way Dow could have avoided striking the bicycle. Police say Krol was thrown from the bicycle and was not wearing a helmet.
Waterboro, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Man, 12-year-old Die in Freak Crash in Waterboro Parking Lot

A man and a 12-year-old child are dead after a vehicle hit them as they stood in an East Waterboro parking lot. The York County Sheriff's Office say 45-year-old Mark Schepis of Waterboro and 12-year-old Luke Stephenson, also of Waterboro were waiting for their families in the parking lot of the Cozi Corner Cafe, when the crash happened. Their families all knew each other.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Lincoln Man Arrested in Bangor for Allegedly Assaulting 2 People

A Lincoln man is a suspect in two assaults in Bangor, including a brutal attack on a homeless man. Bangor Police were called to the intersection of Cedar and Main Streets at approximately 8:30 Wednesday night for a report of an assault. They spoke with a woman who said a man had knocked her down after asking her for a cigarette. Officers approached Riley Boyington, 23 of Lincoln, and learned that he was out on bail after a previous arrest. He was taken into custody, charged with assault and violating his bail, and transported to the Penobscot County Jail. At approximately 1:00 Thursday morning, Boyington was released from jail on personal recognizance bail, for the two charges.
Posted by
Q106.5

Buckfield Man Stabbed, Police Now Seek a Man and his Niece

Police in southern Maine are looking for two people in connection with the stabbing of a man in Buckfield. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 1:00 Tuesday morning. WGME-TV reports 52-year-old Neil Roy Canney and his niece, 49-year-old Selena Canney, allegedly forced 67-year-old Edwin Bennett into his home at gunpoint. They then allegedly beat him with the gun and stabbed him. Bennett was able to escape the house and call 911. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

Calais Man Died in a Collision Between his Car and a Log Truck

A Calais man is dead after his car collided with a log truck in Crawford. Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss says the crash happened just before 5:30 Wednesday morning. Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 9 in Crawford and found a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer that was carrying a load of logs. Officials say the tractor-trailer was traveling east and the passenger vehicle was traveling west when the two vehicles collided. The initial investigation suggests that it was the car, driven by 63-year-old Bruce Pierce of Calais, that crossed into the path of the tractor-trailer.
Posted by
Q106.5

Bangor Man Arrested After Walking on the Runway at BIA

A Bangor man is facing charges after walking down the runway at Bangor International Airport. Saturday was a nice day for a walk, but the airport was likely the wrong place to take a stroll. Bangor Police report it was around 2:30 p.m. Saturday when a man, later identified as Jesse Nochella, 34, was seen walking on the runway at BIA. There were still planes taxiing to the runway, so the airport was temporarily shut down. Airport officials tried to stop Nochella, but he ran away from them, scaling a fence and disappearing into the woods.
Surry, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Ellsworth Woman Dies, 3 Others Hurt in Surry Chain-Reaction Crash

An Ellsworth woman is dead and three other people injured after a chain-reaction crash in Surry. The Hancock County Sheriff's Department reports the crash happened at approximately 5:35 Wednesday evening on the Surry Road in Surry. A Subaru Outback driven by Thomas Bugbee, 62, of Blue Hill was traveling west, as was a Honda Civic driven by Daniel McLaughlin, 36, of Massachusetts. A Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by Kathleen Anderson, 66, of Ellsworth, was traveling in the eastbound lane.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Q106.5

TRAFFIC ALERT: State & Hancock Streets In Bangor To Close This Weekend

It's that time of year... It never ends in Maine. It's road construction season. Well, to be fair in this case, it's not really work on the roads. It's more about what's under the roads that will have crews out on the scene this weekend at the intersection of State and Hancock Streets in Bangor. This area has seen many closures recently, including this weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy