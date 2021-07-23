Cancel
New York City, NY

Americans spend again and American Express profit surges

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Spending at restaurants, shops and entertainment venues has come back in force as vaccines become more common and it fueled a revenue surge at American Express during the second quarter. That momentum picked up as the quarter progressed, the company said Friday, particularly spending from younger customers.

